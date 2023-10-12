KBR Launches PureM, an Advanced Green Methanol Technology

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has developed an advanced green methanol technology, PureM℠, augmenting its leading portfolio of clean ammonia and hydrogen technologies.

Utilizing bio or captured carbon-dioxide and green hydrogen as primary feed components, PureM provides a cleaner pathway for downstream production of fuels or high-value chemicals, which are key ingredients in sustainable coatings, adhesives, and other materials that support a net-zero transition.

"We are excited to add PureM to our suite of sustainable process solutions and provide greater flexibility to our clients for CO2 capture while diversifying their value chains," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "Our proven technology will provide the much-needed capability of converting bio or captured carbon dioxide into green methanol and ultimately other high-value downstream products."

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology with approximately 50% market share of licensed capacity. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed over 250 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 33,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

