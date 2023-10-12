Meijer Reduces Plastic Packaging in New Partnership with Bolthouse Farms

Retailer is first nationwide to carry Bolthouse Farms' compostable bags for organic baby carrots

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it is the first retailer nationwide to carry Earthbound Farm Organic Mini Peeled Carrots – packaged by Bolthouse Farms in compostable bags.

The partnership with Bolthouse Farms – one of the retailer's longest supplier relationships – reflects the company's preference for offering its customers more sustainable packaging options, said Ron Lovelace, Director of Produce for Meijer.

"The decisions we make today impact the world we live in, which is why we're committed to continual improvement through smart partnerships and innovations that benefit our customers and communities," Lovelace said. "We've been clear and vocal with our suppliers that we want to offer more sustainable packaging options, and if they can develop the packaging, we will partner with them."

The product remains available at Meijer and can be purchased in each of its stores across the Midwest. The packaging is made from 100 percent renewable sources of canola and soy, and is certified home compostable by TUV, a globally recognized leader in sustainable packaging, and is certified to bio-degrade at least 90 percent by 26 weeks and 100 percent by 52 weeks in a backyard compost heap or bin.

"Bolthouse Farms® and Meijer have long been partners in innovation and progress," Bolthouse Farms Marketing Director Karen White said. "Together, we're turning the page to a greener future, celebrating our shared aspirations for sustainable produce packaging and an exciting journey for our beloved carrot."

Meijer has a longstanding practice of integrating environmental initiatives into its daily operations, including making packaging more sustainable.

For example, in 2018, Meijer set a goal to add a How2Recycle label, which clearly communicates recycling instructions, on 100 percent of its True Goodness by Meijer products (where the product has room for a label). Meijer met this goal in early 2023 when it finished placing this label on an estimated 500 products storewide. The retailer is also working toward making its Meijer brand packaging 100 percent recyclable, reusable, or compostable, and is encouraging its suppliers to improve the recyclability of their own packaging.

"We're committed to partnering with our suppliers on innovations that push the industry forward," said Erik Petrovskis, Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability at Meijer. "We're willing to go the extra mile to do what is right for the environment around us not because we have to, but because it's the right thing to do."

To learn more about the retailer's sustainable packaging efforts, please visit https://meijercommunity.com/sustainable-packaging.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit ﷟http://www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

