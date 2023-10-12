Phabuilder Presents "Phamily" at the Go!PHA Congress: A New Era for PHA Materials

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 3rd PHA World Congress organized by Go!PHA, Phabuilder introduced its Phamily brand initiative, which focuses on diverse and high-end PHA materials research, aiming to provide comprehensive product resources and supporting technical services to global PHA research institutions and industries.

Sherry Xu, chairwoman of Phabuilder, explained that the Phamily initiative serves as a conduit between academic research and commercial production. She stated, "With over 150 types of PHA monomers available, each can be imagined as a toy brick, the potential combinations might number in the billions. This vast range suggests numerous practical applications that Phamily seeks to explore." She went on to describe Phamily as a platform designed to encourage collaboration in PHA research globally, offering specialized product solutions and technical assistance to academic and commercial entities.

"Diversity fuels innovation," remarked Ms. Xu. "We are confident that PHA will soon become an integral part of our daily lives, achieving our ultimate vision of shaping a PhalifeTM." Different kinds of PHA have unique features like being tough, stretchy, or clear, making it useful in many areas, from daily common items to healthcare and high-tech manufacturing, where new biological materials are needed. In cooperation with Tsinghua University in Beijing, Phabuilder plans to release several PHA-based materials with varying properties, with more to come in the future. Driven by the vision, "Every PHA moment shapes tomorrow," PhalifeTM represents Phamily in a broader context.

Phabuilder is a startup in cutting-edge synthetic biology boasting over three decades of PHA study and advancements in Halomonas generations. With its current funding of $100M USD, the future looks bright. The company's presence at the Plastic Waste Free World exhibition in Atlanta, USA, and Europe's esteemed Anuga Food Fair, further strengthens its commitment to this sustainable shift. By strategically partnering with Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., a global leader in yeast biotech and the third-largest yeast manufacturer worldwide, Phabuilder continues to pursue its goals. The introduction of Phamily at the Go!PHA Congress signifies a positive direction in the broader adoption of PHA, marking a shift towards sustainable materials in our everyday lives. For more insights, visit www.phabuilder.com or follow their updates on LinkedIn @PhaBuilder.

