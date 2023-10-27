Natural Grocers® Now Taking Reservations for the Highest Quality, Humanely Raised Thanksgiving Turkeys

{N}power® customers who order before October 31 receive a $5 shopping reward

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., kicks off its Thanksgiving turkey pre-order season in stores and online. By securing an early reservation, customers can save money and rest easy knowing they have purchased a premium quality turkey of the perfect variety and size to help make their Thanksgiving celebration easy and delicious this year.

Customers picking up a reserved turkey will get a free Natural Grocers reusable bag to carry their purchase home.

MARY'S FREE-RANGE® TURKEYS & NATURAL GROCERS

Since its start in 1954, Mary's Free-Range Turkey has been dedicated to humane and sustainable poultry farming practices, emphasizing quality over quantity and prioritizing animal welfare. Mary's adheres to the same high-quality standards as Natural Grocers: no antibiotics, Non-GMO Project Verified, free range, Non-GMO vegetarian fed, no additives (including MSG, salt, and basting solutions), no preservatives, gluten-free and raised in the USA. Mary's Free-Range Turkeys are never frozen, they arrive fresh and deep chilled to 28 degrees.

QUALITY & CHOICE WITHOUT THE STRESS

With a convenient and easy pre-order process, Natural Grocers customers can choose from six types of turkeys at various sizes to fit their budgets and taste preferences—including Mary's Free-Range Pre-Cooked Oven-Roasted Turkey, for those who wish to save time and oven space.

Free Range: Like all of Mary's Turkeys, this variety is Non-GMO Project Verified and the best value around for exceptional quality.

Brined: Simplify Thanksgiving prep time with this turkey, which comes already brined with a mix of sugar, salt, and thyme.

Organic: These turkeys eat only certified USDA organic food, making them the highest quality at an Always Affordable Price SM .

Heritage: Perfect for foodies, these descendants of the original American turkey have a richer taste and more dark meat.

Organic Bone-In Breast: Having a small gathering and don't want to deal with a whole turkey? The bone-in breast option is the way to go.

Organic Pre-Cooked Oven Roasted: The perfect choice for hosts who want to skip the mess and save time.

All customers picking up a reserved turkey will get a free Natural Grocers reusable bag to carry their purchase home.[i] For more information, visit Turkey Ordering FAQs and Turkey Pickup Information.

$5 REWARD FOR EARLY RESERVATIONS

Natural Grocers is offering its {N}power® members some extra gratitude in the form of a $5 reward. Members who reserve their turkey by October 31 will receive a $5 reward, valid November 16 – 22.[ii]

Customers can become {N}power members/join Natural Grocers' free member rewards program by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

HOLIDAY OPTIONS FOR EVERY DIET

Natural Grocers also offers spectacular discounts on holiday options for non-traditional diets. Customers can choose from Field RoastTM Celebration Roasts, Tofurky® Stuffed Vegan Roasts, and QuornTM Turk'y Style Roasts. Find these items plus other tasty additions for your guests who prefer plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free or grain-free options, all on sale through November 30, 2023.[iii]

INSPIRING & EASY RECIPES

Natural Grocers also provides recipes to inspire a delicious, uncomplicated Thanksgiving menu for every diet—gluten-free, keto and paleo friendly, vegan, and traditional. This year's extensive good4u® recipe library includes classic holiday favorites, along with new ones to add to the menu such as a Beet and Arugula Salad with festive toppings, Squash Stuffed with Pears, Wild Rice and Tempeh and Maple Mocha Mousse. And after the big day, the experts at Natural Grocers even offer unique Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes!

Customers can get more information on holiday deals, discounts and recipes from Natural Grocers by picking up the November edition (Vol. 76) of the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline® at their local store or view the digital version here.

Click here to learn more about Mary's Free-Range Turkeys and make a reservation.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] One reusable bag per turkey reservation. Offer valid while supplies last; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] $5 off reward is only available to registered {N}power members and is valid only from 11/16/2023 to 11/22/2023 at participating Natural Grocers stores. To earn the $5 reward, customers must reserve turkey in-store with phone number or online with {N}power email address at naturalgrocers.com/turkeys by 10/31/2023. Reward is redeemable only for in-store purchases and will be applied to the product's regular, non-discounted price. Reward may not be redeemed for gift cards, store credit or cash and may not be combined with other offers. Must present phone number at checkout to redeem reward. ALL REWARDS REDUCE BASKET SIZE. Points are applied to the price after discounts. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] All items are available while supplies last; no rain checks. Offers valid through 11/30/2023 for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

