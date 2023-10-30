Goodnites® and the Autism Society of America Celebrate Children's Creativity by Turning Original Artwork into Limited-Edition Custom Throw Blanket

To show how Awesome Days start with Goodnites®, one child will have their artwork transformed into a limited-edition throw blanket, receive $5,000 toward a bedroom makeover, and a 1-year supply of Goodnites; 49 applicants to receive limited-edition throw blanket

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To every kid, an awesome day may look different. For some, it's a great day at school, while for others it's winning a soccer game or spending time with a sibling. For children who experience bedwetting, their "awesome day" may be impacted when wet sheets disrupt their otherwise restful night's sleep. Today, Goodnites ®, the #1 bedwetting underwear1 brand, is celebrating children's creativity and what an awesome day means to them by launching the Awesome Days Contest.2 In partnership with the Autism Society of America , America's largest and oldest grassroots Autism organization, Goodnites is inviting children ages 17 and under, along with their caregivers, to submit a piece of original drawn artwork depicting an awesome day for the chance to have the design transformed into a limited-edition throw blanket. One Grand Prize winner will have their artwork chosen for the blanket design, receive $5,000 to put towards a bedroom makeover and receive a 1-year supply of Goodnites Bedwetting Underwear. An additional 49 applicants will be selected to receive the limited-edition throw blanket.

Whether the artwork depicts a great day at school, a fun day with friends, or a favorite activity such as playing outdoors or reading, Goodnites and the Autism Society of America are looking for kids to share their creativity when developing their custom artwork entries and sharing what an awesome day looks like for them. (PRNewswire)

Now through November 28, 2023, Goodnites and the Autism Society are inviting all children with a connection to the Autism community to visit https://goodnitesawesomedayscontest.com/ to submit a piece of original artwork. Whether the artwork depicts a great day at school, a fun day with friends, or a favorite activity such as playing outdoors or reading, Goodnites and the Autism Society of America are looking for kids to share their creativity when developing their custom artwork entries and sharing what an awesome day looks like for them. The artwork should be creative, empowering, evoke feelings of happiness and positivity, and have a connection to the Goodnites brand.

"At Goodnites, we believe in the power of a restful night's sleep to help kids wake up dry and confident and are committed to providing products to help kids have an awesome day," said Aaron Gretebeck, Kimberly-Clark's North American Vice President of Goodnites. "Our ongoing partnership with the Autism Society has helped Goodnites empower and support this community, and we invite children to enter the Awesome Days Contest to show us how awesome days start with Goodnites."

Earlier this year, Goodnites kicked off a partnership with the Autism Society of America in which the brand is donating $150,000 to the organization to support education and community efforts throughout 2023. The brand unveiled new research that revealed the mental health impact bedwetting can have on families of children with Autism and/or ADHD and launched a resource hub on their website that provides education and tools for families with contributions from the Autism Society's Council of Autistic Advisors.

While many children experience bedwetting at some point, children with Autism and/or ADHD may experience bedwetting for a longer period of time. Goodnites is committed to supporting this community through its ongoing partnership with the Autism Society, breaking the bedwetting stigma, and providing a size-inclusive product to help children have a restful night's sleep waking up dry and confident. Goodnites Bedwetting Underwear is designed for children ages 3 - 17 who experience bedwetting to help them have up to 100% leak-free nights, no matter how they sleep. Goodnites is available in sizes ranging from XS to XL and can comfortably fit up to 140 lbs for outstanding nighttime protection.

"Goodnites has been a dedicated partner of the Autism Society of America this year through its commitment to breaking the bedwetting stigma and providing resources to the Autism Community, and we're proud to continue our partnership with the Awesome Days Contest," said Christopher Banks, President and CEO of the Autism Society. "We hope to empower members of the Autism Community to share their artistic talents and submit an original piece of artwork to the contest."

Visit https://goodnitesawesomedayscontest.com/ to enter the Awesome Days Contest. Full contest rules and regulations at https://fooji.info/goodnites.

Visit Goodnites.com to learn more about Goodnites, find the right product for your family's unique needs, and discover how awesome days start with Goodnites. Follow @goodnites on Instagram, @goodnites on Facebook, and @goodnitesbrand on TikTok.

