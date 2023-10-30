Social Impact Organizations Around the World Leverage Blackbaud CRM™ to Effectively Manage Fundraising Operations

Blackbaud's Innovative Software Solution Helps Enterprise-Scale Nonprofits and Higher Education Institutions Raise More Funds and Save Time

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today shared ways that this robust fundraising product, Blackbaud CRM™, is helping large nonprofits and higher education institutions address complex fundraising challenges. With recent investments and customer feedback, Blackbaud has further tailored the product to the unique needs of social impact organizations.

The comprehensive customer relationship management software unifies fundraising programs into one powerful solution that helps organizations raise more money and achieve their missions more effectively. Open, industry-standard REST APIs make it easy to tailor Blackbaud CRM to a team's specific needs and offer more flexibility to adapt as the business grows.

Recent and ongoing innovation for Blackbaud CRM includes:

Blackbaud CRM Cloud Portal: This portal allows customers hosted by Blackbaud Cloud Operations to take control over key tasks including uploading customizations, deploying service packs and refreshing environments. Being able to run these tasks on demand or schedule them to run later can reduce the time required to accomplish these tasks from hours or even days to minutes.

SKY APIs® for Blackbaud CRM: Hosted and on-premises customers can now use these open, industry-standard REST application programming interfaces (APIs) to develop robust integrations and seamlessly connect to partner apps built with SKY API .

Online Giving for Blackbaud CRM: Customers will soon be able to use Blackbaud's modern donation forms to build online giving experiences and raise more money with intelligent suggested gift amounts.

Comprehensive Encryption of Sensitive Data: Through full database transparent data encryption (TDE), Blackbaud CRM will help organizations meet their compliance requirements.

"Blackbaud CRM empowers enterprise-scale nonprofits, higher education and healthcare organizations globally to realize measurable results and to generate more dollars at a faster rate to propel their mission forward," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer, Blackbaud. "These innovations support our vision of connecting our systems of record with our systems of engagement, intelligence and productivity, and also drive further growth in our tech partner ecosystem. The result is more flexibility and better results for our customers with complex fundraising challenges, while maintaining their compliance posture."

"From the initial tender process, through discovery, configuration, deployment and post go-live support, Blackbaud have demonstrated themselves to be the perfect partner to deliver not only Blackbaud CRM, but to contribute to our wider CRM Change Programme ambitions as well," said Paul Watkins, Projects Delivery Manager at YHA (England & Wales). "This is just the beginning of an anticipated long-standing relationship. We are excited to draw on Blackbaud's wealth of experience in the not-for-profit sector, best practices guidance, and CRM configuration evolution to ensure we are working as efficiently as possible to gain maximum benefit from our supporter data for years to come."

Global Customer Spotlights

Australia: Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation

Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation is the fundraising arm of Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, which is internationally recognized for helping to lead the search for cancer cures and is Australia's only public health service solely dedicated to caring for people affected by cancer. The foundation supports this vital work by funding new research opportunities, and providing researchers with access to the specialized resources they need to discover cures for cancer. Blackbaud CRM and Blackbaud Merchant Services™ were selected to drive the next phase of growth for the foundation with a focus on increased automation and more tailored supporter experiences across major giving, automated digital journeys, digital payments, and regular and sustainer giving, for which the foundation is an industry pioneer with one of the most successful programs in Australia.

Canada: York University

York University, Canada's third largest university, chose Blackbaud CRM to manage gift entry, identify and track complex major gifts, develop recurring giving for sustainers and support other tasks within their revenue management operations. Through an integration with the BrightVine Data Link, Blackbaud CRM provides an integrated experience that enables the university's team to orchestrate data across systems within their sophisticated enterprise architecture. Blackbaud CRM's data model delivers superior baseline functionality for York University as well as the ability to extend and customize the software to further support their specific needs.

United Kingdom: University of Southampton

University of Southampton is one of the U.K.'s leading research institutions, providing world class education and connecting with businesses to create real-world solutions to global issues. The Campaign for Southampton, led by the Office of Development and Alumni relations, planned an ambitious increase in all elements of fundraising and engagement, doubling the size of its team to double transaction levels and significantly increase engagement and volunteering. They needed a best of breed CRM solution to support this ambition and chose Blackbaud CRM as a proven solution with a rapid time to value.

United Kingdom: YHA (England & Wales)

YHA operates a network of hostels throughout England and Wales for the benefit of everybody, as a leading social enterprise and a 90-year-old movement. To support the growth of the charity, YHA needed to replace legacy technology, add new capabilities and integrate their systems. For this they chose Blackbaud CRM as a solution that could meet their current and future needs, providing complex income management, deep communication management and secure functionality tailored to the needs of a wide range of departments and staff roles. Blackbaud CRM's configurability, customizability and integration capabilities allow them to support their users.

United States: Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited is a U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of wetlands and associated upland habitats. Their volunteer efforts have resulted in over 14 million acres conserved, and more than $220 million in annual revenue dedicated to the cause. The organization is leveraging the Blackbaud CRM self-service cloud portal to deploy rapid customizations, allowing them to tailor their software to their unique needs using automation. Using the new Blackbaud CRM cloud portal their team was able to deploy customizations quickly and more efficiently.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

