LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus demonstrates its offroad legacy at this year's 2023 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) ® Show. The brand will showcase six vehicles including each generation of the GX alongside a 2022 LX 600 and the latest offerings in the Lexus Associated Accessory Product (AAP) program.

2023 LEXUS SEMA GUIDE (PRNewswire)

2022 Lexus GX 460 Premium AAP Build

The 2022 Lexus GX 460 Premium effortlessly expresses the duality of a capable and durable exterior with Lexus refinement on the inside. The GX produces 329 lb.-ft. of torque made possible by a 301-horsepower 4.6-liter V8.

Shown in a custom Matte Yellow Saffron body wrap, this GX is equipped with 34-inch Toyo® Open Country A/T tires and 18-inch wheels. CBI Offroad rock sliders and a full skid plate assist the vehicle on rugged, off-road terrain.

For an off the grid overlanding experience, a Kammok® Outpost Overland Hammock Stand is mounted on a Prinsu® Roof Rack carrying a 10-foot long Kammok® Roo Double Hammock. And when it's time for meals, a 63-quart ARB® Elements Weatherproof Fridge Freezer can help store the essentials with an ARB® Fridge Slide and Goose Gear® Rear Plate System to secure the fridge.

An ARB® 12V Portable Air Compressor, Weekender Recovery Kit and TRED Pro recovery boards are also included while a Prinsu® Rear Window Accessory Panel is located on the passenger side for optimal equipment storage.

2022 Lexus LX 600 Premium AAP Build

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 Premium AAP Build takes on an elevated outdoor lifestyle for a quick weekend trip to the lake. The LX 600 is shown in an eye-catching custom Aquamarine body wrap. It comes equipped with the available appearance package, including a matte gray grille, black chrome window trim, black door handles and outside mirrors, black chrome bumper trim, dark gray roof rails and 18-inch matte gray alloy wheels.

Powering the LX 600 is a high-output, high-torque 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine. The LX 600 is equipped with available 33-inch Toyo® Open Country A/T tires and 18-inch wheels. A force to be reckoned with in the offroad community, the LX 600 comes standard with technology like Multi-Terrain Select, Multi-Terrain Monitor, Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control.

This LX 600 is equipped with a quick-deploying Kammok® Crosswing Car Awning that provides sun and rain protection while enjoying the great outdoors. A Yakima® EXO OpenRange Deluxe camp kitchen bundle offers an easy and convenient way to prepare meals. To help secure and transport the kitchen, a Yakima® EXO SwingBase is installed on the hitch.

Atop the LX 600 and completing the look, a Yakima® SupDawg rooftop stand-up paddleboard and surfboard mount adorns a Prinsu® Roof Rack.

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail+ AAP Build

The all-new 2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail+ AAP Build sports a bi-tone exterior color combination of Lexus-first Earth and Black. This third-generation GX comes standard with a highly capable and efficient twin-turbocharged 3.4L V6 engine paired with a 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission. The twin-turbo V6 produces an improved 349 horsepower, outperforming the previous generation V8's 301 horsepower, and torque output also improves to a massive 479 lb.-ft.

The GX 550 Overtrail+ features standard 33-inch Toyo® Open Country A/T tires and 18-inch wheels, black accented overfenders, a standard aluminum skid plate and standard all-weather floor liners.

In addition to the standard features, this GX has been upgraded with Lexus Associated Accessory Products including Genuine Lexus-badged rock rails adorning the sides of the vehicle, Genuine Lexus black badging across the exterior and a Genuine Lexus on-board tire compressor.

Storage is a priority with the installed Prinsu® Roof Rack, Pelican™ BX90R Cargo Case, BX55S Cargo Case and Prinsu® Rear Window Accessory Panels located on both rear windows. A Prinsu® Ladder provides roof access.

For added off-road recovery, rotoPax™ two-gallon containers, a DMOS® Delta Shovel and ARB® TRED Pro recovery boards are included.

Lexus Owner Builds

Three unique owner builds will also greet aftermarket enthusiasts, including a 2008 and 2009 Lexus GX 470 and a 2010 Lexus GX 460. These first- and second-generation vehicles cemented the GX's place in the Lexus lineup, helping to provide a foundation for the all-new 2024 Lexus GX 550.

Lexus is excited to present a vision and thought starters based on the incredible potential of its capable lineup of vehicles, however, it is important to note that these vehicles are not for sale as presented.

Vehicles shown are special project prototype vehicles, modified with parts and/or accessories not available from Lexus that may void the vehicle's warranty, may negatively impact vehicle performance and safety, and may not be street legal.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

www.instagram.com/lexususa

https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa

MEDIA CONTACT

Laura Finley

469-971-3503

laura.finley@lexus.com

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexus