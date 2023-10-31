SYCN Auto Logistics Set to Attend Used Car Week Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYCN Auto Logistics is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Used Car Week conference, taking place from November 6th to 9th in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa. SYCN Auto Logistics is set to make an exciting impact at the event, with an array of activities and prominent speakers lined up for attendees.

The Used Car Week conference is a prestigious event that brings together professionals and experts from the automotive logistics, transportation, and used car industries. SYCN Auto Logistics is delighted to be a part of this gathering and has gone above and beyond to create a memorable experience for conference attendees.

Key Highlights of SYCN Auto Logistics' Presence at Used Car Week:

The SYCN-Sponsored Podcast: The dedicated podcast booth sponsored by SYCN Auto Logistics offers a dedicated space to podcasters and media experts to conduct interviews and record episodes of their respective shows. The podcast stage will be located on the main conference floor and will allow event attendees to conduct and watch live podcast conversations.

SYCN Green Room for Networking: Attendees can look forward to the SYCN GreenRoom to prepare for their podcast debut and connect, network, and engage in meaningful conversations with the SYCN team. Located in conference room Merriam A, this dedicated space will be a hub for building relationships and sharing insights throughout the conference. Visitors will be able to see a demonstration of SYCN's latest 3.0 technology and share personal thoughts on the new platform.

After-Party Event: On Tuesday, November 7th at 6:30 PM MST, SYCN Auto Logistics will host a remarkable after-party that promises to be a night to remember. The event, to be held overlooking the picturesque Kierland Golf Course and supported by the NFL Players Association, will include an exquisite selection of cigars, providing the perfect atmosphere for relaxation and networking.

Distinguished Speakers: SYCN Auto Logistics has two distinguished speakers who will be sharing their expertise during the conference. Marco Maggiore, CSO at SYCN, will take the stage on the morning of Tuesday, November 7th at 9:15 AM MST, addressing the audience with his presentation on "How Auto Logistics Data Boosts Dealership Profit." Attendees can expect valuable insights into the world of automotive logistics and its impact on dealership profitability. John Robertson, CRO and EVP at SYCN, will moderate in a panel discussion with industry experts on Thursday, November 9th at noon MST, where he will engage in discussions on industry trends and best practices.

SYCN Auto Logistics is committed to driving innovation and excellence within the automotive transportation sector, and its presence at the Used Car Week conference is a testament to this commitment. Attendees can look forward to an event filled with networking opportunities, educational sessions, and memorable experiences.

For more information about SYCN Auto Logistics and the SYCN 3.0 technology, please visit our website at www.sycnal.com or contact our team at 866-390-0354.

About SYCN Auto Logistics: SYCN Auto Logistics is a full-service auto transport management solution offering technology and transportation services for vehicles domestically and internationally. Our technology empowers our partners, allowing instant quoting, booking, tracking of orders, and data reporting. SYCN provides a consultative and analytical approach to today's ever-changing Auto Logistics environment.

