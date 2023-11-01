Cobblers Direct to Support Resale Market for Secondhand Goods

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobblers Direct, the online store of the world's largest shoe, boot, and handbag repair company, has launched a new volume-based repair program for online resellers who specialize in secondhand and vintage handbags, shoes, boots, belts, and other leather items.

With the resale apparel market expected to double in size by 2027 to over 350 billion dollars, it's clear that consumers are thirsty for secondhand items. It's an opportunity for many to own high-end, luxury items that would have otherwise been cost prohibitive if purchased brand new. It's also a great way for collectors or vintage lovers to rejoice in finding the rare, limited edition designer bag or to own a one-of-a-kind pair of custom boots.

With such high demand and a willingness to pay top dollar for used goods, consumers expect that the items they purchase are in good-to-great condition and ready-to-use, which isn't always the case. Many of the secondhand handbags and shoes that resellers want to sell are in need of repair, which can be a costly endeavor and eat into profits for resellers. But investing in repairs up front will lead to significant increases in profits, and happier customers.

"Selling refurbished shoes, boots, and handbags creates bigger business for resellers", says Stephen Kelly, CEO and Co-Founder of Cobblers Direct. "If you can get $100 for a handbag "as-is", or you could fetch $400 for that same handbag after some repairs, which would you choose? It's a no-brainer. Our repair model allows us to do reseller repairs quickly, while providing volume discounts to ensure profits are maximized. We'll repair your secondhand goods so you can get them out on online resale marketplaces like The Real Real, Poshmark, ThreadUp, Mercari, Facebook Marketplace and others and earn top dollar."

