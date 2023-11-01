Embolx Inc and Girlow USA Join Forces to Expand Distribution into South America

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embolx Inc, a leading provider of minimally invasive medical devices, is delighted to announce its international distribution partnership with Girlow USA, a renowned global distributor of advanced medical equipment. This collaboration aims to expand availability beyond the USA and Europe and improve global access to Embolx's groundbreaking medical technologies.

Embolx Inc has gained worldwide recognition for its revolutionary product, the Sniper® Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter, designed to optimize the delivery of embolic agents for the treatment of various conditions, such as different types of cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). With its state-of-the-art features and precision engineering, the Sniper microcatheter enables healthcare professionals to precisely target cancerous tumors, leading to improved treatment efficacy and reduced complications.

Girlow, with its extensive distribution network and expertise in the healthcare market, is committed to introducing cutting-edge medical devices that revolutionize patient care. This partnership aligns seamlessly with Girlow's mission of providing healthcare professionals with access to the latest and most advanced medical technologies.

Through this collaboration, Embolx Inc plans to leverage Girlow's established distribution channels and network, to ensure this advanced technology is more readily available to healthcare professionals and institutions across Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

Excited about the partnership, Michael Allen, President, and CEO at Embolx Inc, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Girlow USA, a highly respected global distributor in the medical field. By combining our expertise, we can make significant strides in improving patient care on a global scale."

This partnership between Embolx Inc and Girlow marks an exciting chapter in advancing medical technology. Together, these industry leaders are poised to impact patient care by delivering groundbreaking solutions that enable healthcare professionals to achieve exceptional results.

For more information about Embolx Inc and the Sniper Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter, visit www.embolx.com. To learn more about Girlow USA and its extensive distribution capabilities, visit www.girlowusa.com.

About Embolx Inc

Embolx Inc is a leading provider of minimally invasive medical devices, dedicated to developing breakthrough technologies that enhance treatment outcomes. The Sniper Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter is one of Embolx's flagship products, revolutionizing embolic treatment procedures for various conditions.

About Girlow

Girlow is a global distributor of advanced medical equipment, with a focus on introducing innovative technologies to healthcare professionals worldwide. With an extensive distribution network, Girlow ensures healthcare providers have access to the latest advancements in medical technology.

