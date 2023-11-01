ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redefine Nutrition family member, FINAFLEX®, a pioneering force in the dietary supplement industry, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with none other than bodybuilding icon Branch Warren. This monumental partnership has birthed a high-octane pre workout supplement known as WRN™, poised to revolutionize a new standard in the supplement industry.

WRN Pre-Workout logo: Shows letters W R N in black with black outline. (PRNewswire)

FINAFLEX® Partners with Bodybuilding Legend Branch Warren to Unveil WRN™: The Ultimate High-Intensity Pre Workout

FINAFLEX®, with a rich history of delivering cutting-edge supplements, has embarked on a new chapter with the launch of WRN™. This pre workout is intelligently designed for those who live and breathe in the gym pushing their limits to the extreme.

Branch Warren, a revered figure in bodybuilding, boasts a remarkable career, with multiple accolades and titles to his name. As a two-time Arnold Classic champion and a consistent top contender on the world's most prestigious stages, his relentless dedication and indomitable spirit have made him an inspiration to countless bodybuilding enthusiasts. With a career spanning decades, Branch Warren is the epitome of "Train Insane" - a slogan he lives and breathes.

Furthering the brilliance behind WRN™ Pre Workout, Scott James has brought his expertise in the pre workout category to the development of this innovative new supplement line. A health and fitness mogul with over 25 years of experience creating a proven track record as an entrepreneur, his company, Bio Engineered Supplements and Nutrition (BSN) was the world's largest supplement provider with over $250M in annual revenue when he sold the company in 2011. He now takes pride and joy starting brands that he can lend his expertise to and has a passion for.

The WRN™ pre-workout epitomizes the very spirit of "train insane" in a supplement, a formula meticulously crafted for excellence. It features a robust blend of ingredients designed to elevate your workout experience, enhancing blood flow, delivering both rapid and sustained energy, combating muscle fatigue, fostering strength gains, and intensifying focus. Branch Warren, alongside the dedicated FINAFLEX® team, invested countless hours in the lab to create a blend that embodies Branch's personal fitness aspirations and gym-driven goals.

Try WRN Pre Workout to experience the next generation in elite supplements! Contact your FINAFLEX® sales representative today or visit www.Finaflex.com for more information.

Related Links

www.finaflex.com

www.puruslabs.com

Finaflex Supplement Logo. Shows glyph that looks like two F's back to back with word (PRNewswire)

Finaflex Glyph: Shows glyph that looks like two F's back to back in black color. (PRNewswire)

Branch Warren Bodybuilder Posing in front of bench at the gym. (PRNewswire)

Branch Warren Bodybuilder doing dips with heavy chain around his neck (PRNewswire)

Hand grabbing WRN pre-workout off of shelf. (PRNewswire)

WRN Pre-Workout set amidst weight plates in gym. (PRNewswire)

Branch Warren scooping WRN Pre-Workout into ice-shaker cup in gym. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Redefine Nutrition