Launch of 2024 Industry Pro Commercial Utility Vehicles

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Landmaster commercial division, a member of the Landmaster family of brands, has introduced a new line of commercial utility vehicles called Industry Pro commercial utility vehicles. Industry Pro UTVs are designed to provide a turn-key solution for commercial, industrial and rental applications. The Industry Pro product line is built on a multi-year engineering, research, and in-field study of commercial dealer and distribution needs.

Jeff Bannister, President "Over the last 5 years, we have recognized a specific need for a purpose-built, commercial grade utility vehicle solution, across our North American and international customer base. The Industry Pro brand is designed to fulfill a substantial portion of what our commercial end-user customers have asked for".

The Industry Pro brand includes the largest line up of 4x4 gas & lithium-powered utility vehicles in North America, designed, engineered, bent, welded and shipped out of our Indiana manufacturing facility.

The 4x4 vehicles include standard options which conform to the majority of key safety protocols, including 4-wheel disc brakes, 3-point seatbelt, ROPS certified roll over protective cages, front bumper, back up alarm, horn, strobe light, taillights, and 15 or 24 mph speed options.

Industry Pro is made up of nine unique commercial utility vehicles, including 2 passenger, 4 passenger, Long bed, and sports field management options. Industry Pro partners with automotive level vendors including Vanguard motors, Timken motors and Shaeffer transmissions. "We have designed this vehicle line up to match the most demanding usage and environments and provide a proven one-stop solution to commercial equipment dealerships across the U.S." states Dustin Noble, VP of Sales and Marketing.

GAS: The Pro 5, Pro 7, Pro 7 Crew and Pro 7 XL long bed feature the Vanguard V-Twin commercial grade engine with a 3-year warranty.

LITHIUM ELECTRIC: The Pro E, Pro E Crew and Pro E XL feature an HD 600 amp high torque electric motor, on demand 4x4, cargo capacity up to 1,000 lbs., and towing capacity up to 1,750 lbs. The lithium powerplants produce up to (50) mile range, 6-8 hours charge cycle, 10+ year battery lifespan, opportunity charging, weather sealed electrical connections and a 5-year limited warranty.

FIELD MANAGEMENT : The RVR 4x2 "low clearance" vehicles provide the largest towing & cargo capacity in the industry, with standard power steering, adjustable bucket seats and front and rear two inch hitch receivers.

Per Andy Carney, Director, Commercial Sales, "The Industry Pro line of commercial vehicles represents everything we've learned over multiple years of supporting construction, industrial and fleet customers with work vehicle solutions. Safety as the #1 priority, durability and best-in-class ease of maintenance combined with easy, quick access to service parts and technical assistance will help minimize downtime and keep our commercial customers running safely & efficiently."

About Landmaster: The Landmaster organization has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium powered UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the absolute best combination of value, performance and American made ingenuity. For more information, please visit www.Landmaster.com.

