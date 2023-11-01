Syantra Emerges from Stealth with AI Powered RNA-Based Immune Response Detection Liquid Biopsy Platform and Announces Rob Lozuk as CEO

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Syantra, a liquid biopsy platform and innovation company that is changing the way cancer is detected, starting with Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer, announced that Rob Lozuk has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2023.

"Rob brings over 23 years of experience successfully scaling and transacting commercially disruptive technologies across the healthcare landscape," said Kristina Rinker, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of Syantra. "We are thrilled to add an accomplished world-class executive to our leadership team to elevate our pivotal work in blood-based cancer detection. Rob will bring substantial value to our organization as we expand into the United States with commercial introduction of the Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer test, a blood test that identifies individuals who may have breast cancer, including early-stage disease."

"The existing early cancer detection liquid biopsy paradigm is not adequate, economical, or scalable. Entirely too many early-stage cancers are still being missed, at a time when the opportunity for intervention and survival is the greatest. Truly disruptive healthcare technologies are generational – and that's exactly what Syantra's liquid biopsy platform will become" states CEO of Syantra, Rob Lozuk, and adds, "I'm thrilled to be joining the Syantra team at this critical juncture in the liquid biopsy arena. Our AI powered RNA-based liquid biopsy platform represents a revolution for the screening and detection modalities by measuring a key shift in the body's immune response that allows cancer to develop. We will rapidly expand the clinical data of the Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer blood test over the remainder of 2023 in preparation for broad global commercialization in 2024."

Within the precision biotech space, Syantra's liquid biopsy platform has already demonstrated impressive performance statistics as exemplified in the Analytical and Clinical Performance from the Early Analysis of the International Identify Breast Cancer (IDBC) Study, presented by Professor Nigel Bundred, Surgical Oncologist with the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Wythenshawe Hospital, at the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference in Barcelona, Spain, in November of 2022.

About Rob Lozuk

Prior to joining Syantra, Rob was the Chief Business Officer at Cardea Bio, which culminated in a sale to Paragraf in 2023. Rob was also the President of Specific Diagnostics, which was sold to biomerieux in 2022. As a public company officer, Rob led the global commercial and operating businesses at Sequenom, a pioneer in revolutionizing the prenatal space, which was successfully transacted to Lab Corp (LH). Prior to Sequenom, Rob was the P&L leader for ThermoFisher Scientific's Advanced Staining Business and served as Director of Sales, Marketing and Business Development.

About Syantra, Inc.

Syantra is a precision biotechnology company changing the way cancer is detected and treated with revolutionary high-performance blood-based tests providing a new way to help detect cancer.

Syantra's scalable, patent-protected platform is based on changes in the immune system and other systemic factors that occur when a cancer tumor is present. These changes can be measured through mRNA biomarkers that are contained in a small amount (2.5ml) of blood. When biomarker expression is combined with patient characteristics, there is a high correlation to the presence or absence of disease. The Syantra platform includes a custom real-time PCR process with proprietary software that includes machine learning based algorithms. Syantra's blood testing platform provides a cost-effective way to help identify individuals who may have cancer and should be further evaluated.

About the Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer test

Syantra is changing the way cancer is detected and treated. Its flagship product, Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer, is a minimally invasive and high-performance blood test for the detection of breast cancer signals at the earliest stages, when breast cancer is easier to treat. The Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer test will be available to women in Canada and the United States in early 2024.

