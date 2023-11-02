Essence by ISLife Unveils Cutting-Edge Healthcare Innovation: Introducing Inspired Spine's Smart Universal Resource Identifier - "SURI", the AI Medical Record Scribe and Documentation System.

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine, a trailblazing leader in the spine and healthcare industry, has forged a dynamic collaboration with ISLife to introduce a groundbreaking advancement in patient care with the launch of newest Essence product SURI, Smart Universal Resource Identifier - This AI Medical Record Scribe and documentation system is a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence tool designed to revolutionize healthcare communication and documentation. This innovative solution allows healthcare professionals to engage in natural conversations with patients while SURI listens, records, and transcribes the conversation to create a comprehensive medical record.

SURI's innovative capabilities have the potential to transform the way healthcare professionals interact with patients and manage medical records. By leveraging advanced natural language processing and AI technologies, SURI enables healthcare providers to conduct real-time, natural conversations with patients in nearly every major language, including English, Spanish, Arabic, German, and Mandarin, instantly translating the record into an English document.

Key Features of SURI:

Automated Medical Record Creation: While healthcare professionals converse with patients, SURI listens, records, and transcribes the conversation, generating accurate and standardized medical records. This automated process reduces administrative workload and minimizes potential inaccuracies. Multilingual Proficiency: SURI supports conversations in multiple languages, eliminating language barriers and ensuring effective communication between patients and healthcare professionals. Time Efficiency: Healthcare providers can save valuable time as SURI automates the recording and transcription of medical conversations, allowing them to focus on delivering high-quality care. Cost Efficiency: SURI significantly reduces the need for additional staff to handle medical note-taking and transcription, resulting in cost savings for healthcare facilities. Error Reduction: With SURI, the risk of human error in medical record creation is virtually eliminated, ensuring the accuracy and integrity of patient data.

"In the medical field, we have been using many dictation systems, and I have personally tried many systems that have difficulty with accuracy, especially with accents", said Hamid Abbasi, Chief Medical Officer of Inspired Spine. "By utilizing natural language processing and artificial intelligence, the dictation part of SURI is extraordinarily more accurate than any dictation program out there. SURI gathers information from different sources and compiles an extraordinary comprehensive medical record automatically" The collaborative effort between Inspired Spine and Essence by ISLife represents a significant leap forward in healthcare innovation. "SURI's introduction sets a new standard for healthcare communication, enhancing the patient experience, reducing administrative burdens, and supporting healthcare professionals in their mission to provide the best possible care." Quote from Misha Ye and Jimmy Zhan, leaders of the AI development team. "We have designed SURI to work fluently with many languages and create medical records in English within minutes." Said Misha Ye, CFO of Inspired Spine. "It has already reduced our cost by a quarter of a million dollars this year."

Inspired Spine and Essence by ISLife are committed to driving positive change in the healthcare industry, and the launch of SURI marks a pivotal moment in achieving this goal. SURI's versatile language capabilities, automated recording of medical conversations, cost-efficiency, and error reduction have the potential to reshape healthcare practices globally.

For more information about SURI and the collaboration between Inspired Spine and Essence by ISLife, please visit inspiredspine.ai or contact jimmyzhan@inspiredspine.org.

About Inspired Spine:

Inspired Spine is a pioneering Total Spine Care Provider dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative technology solutions. Their mission is to enhance patient care, improve healthcare efficiency, and support healthcare professionals in delivering the best possible outcomes.

About Essence by ISLife:

Essence by IsLife is at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare solutions, with a commitment to improving the patient experience and holistic healthcare with a focus on patient care, with delivery through cutting-edge technology and holistic practices.

