Guidehouse Insights Estimates Market for Global RCV Fleet Will Remain Stable Between 2023-2032

RCVs occupy a small, but significant part of the global truck market. Improvements to sanitation and waste management have been a key part of societal development over the past few centuries and numerous economic studies have demonstrated a positive correlation between a robust waste management and sanitation policy and economic growth and well-being. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the overall global RCV fleet will not likely increase much during the period of 2023-2032 and the two key decarbonization technologies used in that fleet will likely diverge.

While growth for battery electric vehicles (BEV) products in the European markets is expected to be marked, North America will likely retain a focus on renewable natural gas (RNG) powered powertrains. China, which is likely to become the largest single market for RCVs, is expected to lag both Europe and North America in percentage adoption of both technologies. The same is likely for India, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa

"The market for biofuels as a direct replacement for conventional fossil-derived diesel fuel is nascent and complex, and issues of supply render analysis beyond the scope of this report," says Oliver Dixon, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "However, high level analysis can point to the likely addressable market for biofuel-powered RCVs over the outlook period."

Mindful of the increasing importance of biofuels such as hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) in the overall decarbonization effort, the report provides analyses for continued internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for the report's ten-year period of 2023-2032, according to the report.

The report, Refuse Collection Vehicles, examines the global market for zero emissions RCV chassis over the next decade. This report does not consider either refuse vehicle bodywork or ancillary equipment but, in addition to offering analyses for the overall RCV chassis market, the report looks at the likely adoption rates for battery BEVs and vehicles powered by RNG. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

