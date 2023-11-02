WHAT'S THE HOLIDAY HYPE? SHOWCASE RELEASES 2023 TRENDING FAVES LIST: We Know What Gen Z Wants

Must Have Merch: Bakeable Plush, Pet Piglet, Hello Kitty, Shark Blanket, Candy Claw, Mystery Boxes, Pokémon Advent Calendar & Whipped Pickle Slime

BATAVIA, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - What's the 2023 Holiday Hype? Showcase has just unveiled its Trending Holiday Faves List, and this season's lineup is unbelievably awesome! Recognized as home of the hottest trends with 150 North American stores and website, the unique retailer caters to the connected Gen Z demographic, carrying hundreds of exclusive items that aren't available anywhere else. The hashtag #ShowcaseMadeMeBuyIt currently has over 250M views on TikTok and is growing.

Topping the list of must-have, all the rage items on social are edible, wearable, bakeable, drinkable, sniffable, squeezable, playable and pet-able gift ideas. From pickle-scented slime, an oven-baked plush and wearable shark blanket, to a funky Fir felt tree, freeze-dried Christmas candy and lifelike pet piglet, Showcase shoppers have an abundance of creative options for everyone on their list.

While retailers traditionally secure their holiday merchandise in the summer, Showcase is not your typical retailer! The company monitors trends in real time, utilizing sophisticated AI trendspotting technology, along with audio analysis and the buying team's expertise, swiftly identifying emerging trends within today's dynamic retail landscape. The result? Showcase shelves are replenished with new products daily, providing customers with the hottest and newest products faster than other retailers.

"Showcase is your own digital gift whisperer, providing customers with all the latest gift ideas that will make you the holiday hero," said Samir Kulkarni, CEO, Showcase. "Our team is tracking global trends 24/7 providing us with the ability to uncover, commercialize and deliver the what's next item to the store or to your door. We act fast and furious."

A recent National Retail Federation survey* revealed that Americans are in the giving mode, spending 70% of their holiday budget on gifts… and Showcase is here to help. For some holiday shopping inspo, here is a list of the Showcase Trending Holiday Faves including stocking stuffers. All items will be available in 150 trend stores and online at Showcase. Showcase is offering a special Mix & Match Buy 3 Get One Free promotion available until December 31/2023. The Showcase Holiday Gift Guide is live featuring over 70 pages of items.

SHOWCASE TRENDING HOLIDAY FAVES

COOKEEZ MAKERY

Everyone kneads the hottest item this season. Mix and make a surprise baked plush, fresh out of the oven.

COZY CUDDLER SHARK BLANKET

This super soft wearable shark blanket onesie is all the rage on TikTok!

FUNKY FIR FELT TREE

A festive and decorative DIY holiday tree that hangs on your wall comes complete with sparkling lights and ornaments.

POKEMON ADVENT CALENDAR

Count down to Christmas with this 24-day calendar featuring a holiday-themed Pokémon toy for each day.

GLOW TRAX SUPERCHARGED MEGA SET

16-ft of bendy, curvy, glow in the dark track pieces to create your own custom colorful speedway, car included.

CANDY CLAW MACHINE XTREME

Bring the excitement of the arcade right to your door. A fun-filled holiday game for the entire family.

THE HOLIBOPPER

Your very own singing and dancing Christmas tree wiggles and grooves and repeats after you – an entertaining party addition.

HAMSTER SLIPPERS

Comfortable and cute, these snuggly and fuzzy Hammie slippers are the perfect pamper treat for your feet.

SQUISHMALLOW RUDOLPH SQUAD

The Squishmallow Rudolph Squad features iconic characters: Rudolph, Hermey, Clarice and Bumble the abominable Snow Monster!

LIT SLIME CHRISTMAS MYSTERY BOX

A slime-tastic surprise gift. This Mystery box is packed with 14 tubs of holiday-themed surprise scents.

MINI PIGLET REBORN DOLL

How about a realistic pet piglet? Poppy the piglet comes in a carry case with a cozy blanket, bow and bottle to feed her.

FUNKO POP! HOLIDAY SPIDERMAN IN UGLY SWEATER

A hilarious holiday collectible! This limited edition Funko Pop! superhero is wearing an ugly Christmas sweater.

TABBY CAT BODY PLUSH PILLOW

This 3-ft feline body pillow comes vacuum sealed. Just open, fluff and cuddle your new snuggle buddy. Additional styles include a unicorn, bunny, and fox.

HELLO KITTY & FRIENDS SQUISHMALLOW HOLIDAY SQUAD

Hello Kitty is turning 50! Embrace the cuddly cuteness of this Hello Kitty Squishmallow collection available in three styles.

HELLO KITTY HANDBAG

The perfect git for the Hello Kitty fashionista, this chic and plush Hello Kitty shaped face handbag is designed to carry your essentials.

FREEZE-DRIED MARSHMALLOW CHRISTMAS CANDY - TREE/REINDEER/SNOWMAN/SANTA

A trendy, tasty holiday treat: freeze-dried marshmallow Christmas trees, reindeer, snowmen and Santa!

STOCKING STUFFERS

RAMEN INSTANT SOCKS

Funky Ramen designed socks packaged in its own Ramen noodle bag.

SKITTLES FLAVORED CANDY CANES

Add a colorful twist to the season with these rainbow Skittle candy canes – 5 flavors in one cane!

YUMMMERZ SCENTED WHIPPED SLIME PUTTY

Soft and fluffy scented fidget putty in yummy breakfast flavors. Wave 2 coming soon: pickle, bacon, popcorn and hot sauce flavors.

POKEMON TRADING CARDS

For Pokémon players and collectors, the latest Pokémon trading cards make the best holiday gift.

To stay current on the latest Showcase news and trends, visit ShopAtShowcase or follow @ShopAtShowcase on our social channels: TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

* Stats from holiday shopping consumer survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics October 2-9, 2023 for the National Retail Federation.

ABOUT SHOWCASE



Founded in 1994, Showcase is the Home of the Hottest Trends, and the world's largest retailer of its kind. With 150 trend stores in North America's best shopping centres, Showcase offers the most fun, interactive, new, and unique products ever - all in a retail environment where you can "try it before you buy it." We call it retail-tainment! With 109 Canadian and 41 US trend stores, Showcase continues to cement the company's position as a global leader in interactive retail and lifestyle trends. To learn more, visit www.ShopAtShowcase.com.

