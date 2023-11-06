Arelion Expands Presence in Mexico, Launches PoP in Guadalajara at HostDime's Carrier-Neutral GDL Data Center

Arelion continues to build local ecosystem of cloud, content and security services in Mexico

STOCKHOLM and ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Guadalajara, further expanding the Tier-1 global Internet carrier's presence in Mexico. Arelion's new PoP at global edge data center provider HostDime's GDL site will provide wholesale and enterprise customers in Guadalajara's booming electronics and technology sectors with direct access to Arelion's reliable, high-performance global network and local ecosystem of cloud, content and security services, supporting further nearshoring investment in Guadalajara.

Arelion's fully diverse, resilient PoP in Guadalajara avoids backhauling from the United States, enabling improved customer experiences through direct, low-latency access to its Tier-1 network. Through this PoP, Arelion can provide local and national Internet service providers with diverse connectivity to its existing PoPs in Mexico City, Querétaro and Monterrey, including local access to cloud content in Querétaro and Monterrey.

Jalisco leads Mexico in nearshoring demand, comprising 47 percent of the country's total demand, with electronics and cybernetics accounting for 75 percent of Jalisco's production of goods. With this new PoP, Arelion positions itself as a reliable connectivity partner for multinational enterprises in Guadalajara's thriving electronics, manufacturing and information technology sectors.

"Arelion continues its mission of organic expansion in Mexico to provide resilient, low-latency connectivity to wholesale and enterprise customers," said Luis Velasquez, Mexico Business Manager, Arelion. "This new PoP in Guadalajara will serve as an aggregation point for Internet service providers seeking access to Mexico's largest connectivity markets, strengthening the region's ecosystem through Tier-1 connectivity services."

"Arelion's new PoP at our carrier-neutral GDL data center will bolster the local Guadalajara network connectivity, providing high-capacity access to cloud, content and connectivity services for companies that rely on our Guadalajara data center to localize content & traffic," said Manny Vivar, HostDime CEO. "Our data center is one of the only carrier-neutral sites in the region. With Arelion, our facility strengthens its position as a primary Guadalajara network hub through fully resilient, diverse connectivity to Arelion's global Tier-1 network being on-net."

HostDime's GDL facility provides colocation, bare metal compute & interconnection data center infrastructure services to Mexico and is an ideal facility for global businesses needing to reach Mexican markets. The GDL facility is also home to the only peering exchange in the region Guadalajara Internet Exchange Point (GDL-IXP). The partnership with Arelion, HostDime and GDL-IXP will accelerate improvement of Guadalajara's network ecosystem that will benefit the entire community of users and providers. The PoP is Arelion's ninth PoP in Mexico and will be operational in late Q4 2023. Arelion's additional PoPs in Mexico include:

With the addition of this PoP in Guadalajara, Arelion provides customers in Mexico with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked Internet backbone, AS1299, as well as Arelion's portfolio of leading connectivity services, including high-speed IP Transit, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), Cloud Connect, Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC) and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

