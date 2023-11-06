Innovative Hybrid Direct Air Capture Technology Pilot Launches as Carbon Management Solutions Scale Up Across the U.S.

SoCalGas contributed approximately $650,000 to the $3.2 million project, which has received funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to support innovative carbon removal technologies to help enable a carbon neutral future.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) announced today that after nearly two years of development, an innovative carbon removal technology called Hybrid Direct Air Capture (HDAC) is being brought online in Bakersfield, CA. This technology is being developed by Los Angeles based startup Avnos, Inc., with a pilot project to demonstrate how the technology removes carbon dioxide from the air and generates water using only electricity. SoCalGas is also partnering with Avnos, Inc. on a larger pilot project designed to demonstrate how this technology could be scaled up 1,000% from its current iteration.

"The ability to scale carbon management projects while advancing the underlying technologies could be critical to achieving the state's ambitious goal of sequestering 100 million metric tons of CO 2 by 2045," says Neil Navin, Chief Clean Fuels Officer at SoCalGas. "Carbon management, if developed at scale, could help reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, and represents a tremendous opportunity for economic development and the creation of high-quality jobs."

The technology was conceived at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and is a hybrid form of Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology designed to simultaneously capture CO2 and water from the air. The two-stage system removes water vapor and then captures CO2 from the dry air stream. It then compresses the CO2, allowing for transport, storage, or utilization, and condenses the water vapor into liquid water for reuse.

"Avnos is proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, offering potentially scalable solutions that could play a vital role in addressing the pressing challenges of our time," said Will Kain, CEO of Avnos. "SoCalGas has been a tremendous partner and this collaborative milestone is a testament to our commitment to innovation and shared vision for a sustainable, carbon-neutral future. As we witness the utilization of HDAC, we believe it's a significant step towards achieving our ambitious goals for carbon management."

Reports from the California Air Resource Board's 2022 Scoping Plan to the International Panel on Climate Change underscore that carbon management could be a critical pathway to decarbonization. The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Carbon Management Pathways to Commercial Liftoff models project that reaching the country's clean energy transition goals would require capturing and storing 400 million to 1.8 billion tonnes of CO2 annually by 2050.

Carbon management, along with other cleaner energy tools such as clean hydrogen and renewable natural gas, is a key component to the suite of tools SoCalGas has been developing in support of its overall strategy to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to over 21 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy infrastructure company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure company based in San Diego.

