90% of Women aren't prepared for menopause. Knix wants to change that.

Announcing "The Invisible Period" a campaign aimed to break barriers and end stigma about perimenopause.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intimates apparel brand and champion of living unapologetically free, Knix is excited to announce its new campaign about perimenopause: The Invisible Period.

Conceptualized by Knix Founder and President, Joanna Griffiths, The Invisible Period is an artistic manifesto style campaign created to shine light on perimenopause - the invisible period that more than half the world's population experiences but don't talk about.

To this day, perimenopause is still a taboo topic. The years-long period leading up to menopause is seldom spoken about, resulting in those experiencing it feeling unprepared with little to no knowledge about this chapter of life. Knix wants to change that. From your first period to your last period, Knix is there for every stage of life.

"Since starting Knix in 2013, we have been leading the charge to bring conversations around menstruation and women's health to the forefront. Today I'm proud to say as a society we talk a lot more about periods; but we still don't talk about this period - perimenopause. It can start as early as your 30s, last for as long as a decade, and has 34 recognized symptoms and counting" says Joanna Griffiths, Founder and President of Knix. "This campaign brings much needed awareness to perimenopause and was created to help those experiencing it to feel seen and educate those who will experience it on what to expect."

The Invisible Period intends to create awareness through education and open conversation. We've partnered with: OBGYN Dr. Ali (The Latina Doc), Psychiatrist Dr. Judith Joseph, PT and Women's Health Expert Amanda Thebe, and Relationship Expert & Sexologist Dr. Jess O'Reilly to educate our community on the upwards of 34 different symptoms – both physically and emotionally from hot flashes to brittle nails to insomnia to vertigo - and the list goes on.

The creative concept behind the campaign captures the biological clock of individuals going through different stages of life, with abstract visuals to highlight the symptoms of menopause and how we need to break the taboo and speak openly about it. The Invisible Period is intended to open up the conversation around perimenopause and validate people's experiences to promote a sense of empowerment and a feeling of shared experience and community.

The campaign cast includes Knix Founder & President, Joanna Griffiths, Activist & Influencer, Sarain Fox, and Knix Ambassadors Raven Newman and Kylie Smith. This campaign is being released November 7th.

To view The Invisible Period film, please click here.

To view the full campaign please visit www.knix.com

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

Knix presents, the Invisible Period. A film shedding light on Perimenopause. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Knix) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knix