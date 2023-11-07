BreachLock Recognized as Fast Mover in 2023 GigaOm PTaaS Radar Report

BreachLock has been recognized by GigaOm as a market leader and fast mover in the 2023 GigaOm PTaaS Radar Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, the global leader in human-delivered, AI-powered penetration testing services is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a "Leader and Fast Mover" in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) in the 2023 GigaOm PTaaS Radar Report.

Fast & Comprehensive PenTest at Scale (PRNewswire)

The GigaOm Radar report shines the spotlight on key PTaaS vendors to equip technology and security leaders with the technical knowledge needed to select the optimal PTaaS provider for their business needs and use cases. GigaOm's expert panel evaluated BreachLock along with 10 other leading PTaaS vendors whereby BreachLock scored exceptional with an outstanding focus and execution across most of the criteria, including automated workflows, enhanced communication, and streamlined procurement. Other evaluation metrics included market segment and deployment model as well as evaluation metrics for flexibility, scalability, speed, and risk reduction. However, it is in Emerging Technology that BreachLock continued to shine, scoring exceptionally across both metrics, Integration with ASM and Private PTaaS Platform.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a PTaaS market leader and fast mover for BreachLock's high-performance capabilities in the 2023 GigaOm PTaaS Radar Report," said Seemant Sehgal, CEO and Founder of BreachLock. "Over the past year, BreachLock has made great strides in emerging technology, working tirelessly on our R&D efforts to advance product features that we know will benefit our clients and help them streamline and improve their cyber security programs." expressed Sehgal.

Chris Ray, author of the GigaOm Radar for PTaaS, highlighted BreachLock's strengths in the report specifically commenting, "BreachLock is committed to revolutionizing pen testing by ushering it into the "as-a-service" era. By thoughtfully integrating AI technologies, it enhances the speed and quality of its services, offering its clients a seamless experience."

About BreachLock

BreachLock is a global leader in PTaaS and penetration testing services. BreachLock offers Human-delivered, AI-powered solutions in one integrated platform based on a standardized built-in framework that enables consistent and regular benchmarks of attack tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), security controls, and processes to deliver enhanced predictability, consistency, and accurate results in real-time, every time.

