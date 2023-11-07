JAMAICAN WELLNESS MAKES ITS U.S. DEBUT WITH JACANA

Seasoned Entrepreneur And Category Disruptor Alexandra Chong Launches JACANA Wellness, Jamaican Botanical Remedies

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JACANA , Jamaica's leading wellness brand, officially launched its Wellness Collection in the United States. JACANA products, previously found only in luxury spas in Jamaica, including GoldenEye, are now available for the first time in the U.S. JACANA harnesses the powers of a range of Jamaican botanicals, including CBD, from plants organically grown on their historic 100-acre farm in the mountains of Jamaica. With a seed-to-shelf focus, JACANA products are driving a new botanical revival in wellness.

Alexandra Chong, founder and chief executive of JACANA, is a Jamaican native who designed the brand to bring the age-old natural remedies that shaped her to the rest of the world.

"Jamaican botanicals are the best-kept secret in wellness," said Chong. "Our nutrient-rich soil, tropical microclimate, and multi-cultural history have created a tapestry of medicinal plants that grow all over the island."

While living abroad, Alexandra longed for what Jamaicans call "bush medicine". So, she founded JACANA with her husband, Jack Abel Smith, and has spent the last 5 years building their organic farm and growing the brand in Jamaica.

Chong is no stranger to category disruption. Prior to JACANA, Chong founded Lulu, an innovative top 10 app for young women. The New York Times noted that Alexandra started a "take back the internet movement for young women."

JACANA's Wellness Collection is inspired by the wisdom passed down by generations of botanical healers. In uniting their approach to craftsmanship with innovation, the company employs the latest organic and sustainable farming advances to bring products to the market that are as close to the plant as possible.

"We chose JACANA Wellness for the GoldenEye Field Spa because of our shared belief in the soothing power of plants", said Marika Kessler, Island Outpost CEO. "By bringing JACANA Wellness to the U.S. market, many more will have access to the healing benefits of Jamaican botanicals."

Transparency is an important core pillar of JACANA, which led the company to offer JACANA Farm Tours ( www.jacanawellness.com/tours ). These tours provide complete visibility into their organic and sustainable cultivation practices.

JACANA is also committed to creating a legacy through social impact in the communities in which it operates. The company actively helps to upskill the local labor force through job creation, technical training, and youth education.

With four retail locations and 70+ distribution partners in Jamaica, JACANA will now be available in the U.S. directly at www.jacanawellness.com , and at some of the best-known spa hotels, wellness centers, and premium retailers.

Wellness Collection Products



1. Releaf Balm – $70

The fast-acting JACANA Releaf Balm eases body tension from injury, illness, or the wear and tear of modern life. In addition to providing targeted relief, this soothing balm protects, nourishes, and hydrates skin daily with all-natural beeswax and essential oils. Available in lemongrass or cinnamon and nutmeg.

2. Body Oil – $60

Get ready for the ultimate wind down. JACANA's calming Body Oil is enhanced with a unique blend of essential oils to leave you replenished, relaxed, and uplifted. This product is also used for massage treatments.

3. CBD Oil – $50

This soothing oil naturally harmonizes your body's ecosystem. The specially crafted formula promotes a calming effect from within, easing body tension and stressors while encouraging better relaxation and rest. This product combines 100% Jamaican CBD, luxurious coconut oil, and natural peppermint.

4. Lubricant – $40

Slip (and slide) into something more comfortable. Our all-natural, plant-based lube is a bedroom essential, designed to soothe and arouse for ultimate pleasure.

For more details on JACANA or to shop the product line, please visit www.jacanawellness.com .

About JACANA

JACANA, Jamaica's leading wellness brand, is committed to bringing plant-based solutions to the forefront of holistic wellness. Founded in 2018, the company focuses on harnessing the inherent powers of plants to create therapeutic experiences for the mind, body, and spirit. With a strong focus on provenance and sustainability, JACANA cultivates, develops, and distributes Jamaican-grown botanicals, both domestically and internationally.

About Alexandra Chong

Alexandra Chong is the Founder and CEO of JACANA. Prior to JACANA, Alexandra founded Lulu, an innovative top-10 app for young women. In addition, Alexandra sits on the Advisory Board of MedShr, the world's largest online network for doctors to connect and share data, served on the board of Elvie, a pioneering women's consumer health technology business, and also represents Jamaica at the Global Blockchain Business Council. Alexandra is a proud Jamaican, having played tennis for Jamaica at the Federation Cup and Central American & Caribbean Games.

