PRIVACY ALERT: Prospect Medical Holdings Under Investigation for Data Breach of Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive financial and health information of nearly 350,000 patients of Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., a California-based healthcare provider.

According to the company, an unauthorized party gained access to Prospect Medical's computer systems between July 31 and August 3, 2023, during which time the attacker "accessed and/or acquired files that contain information pertaining to certain Prospect Medical patients," including their "names, addresses, dates of birth, diagnosis, lab results, medications, and other treatment information, health insurance information, provider / facility name, dates of treatment, and financial information." The company added that certain patients' Social Security and/or driver's license numbers were also included in the breach. Following an investigation, Prospect Medical began notifying impacted patients on or around September 29, 2023.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Prospect Medical's security practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a patient of Prospect Medical and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/prospectmedical.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Amber L. Schubert

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

aschubert@sjk.law

Tel: (415) 788-4220

View original content:

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP