Virox Technologies Inc. and Diversey, Inc. Sign Deal to Bring the Next Advancement in Sustainable Disinfection to Healthcare Professionals

OAKVILLE, ON and FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Virox Technologies Inc., a leading innovator of patented, sustainable disinfectant chemistries, today announces that it has finalized multi-year licensing and supply agreements with Diversey, A Solenis Company, to bring its latest patented disinfectant technology, Citr-IQ™, to the healthcare sector and others. Diversey is a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning products, and technology, and will add multiple disinfectant products, powered by Virox's Citr-IQ, to its lineup of professional offerings.

Under the terms of the agreements, Virox will receive undisclosed license fees and royalties for the use of the formulas covered under the patented Citr-IQ disinfectant platform, as well as manufacture products containing the Citr-IQ formulas for Diversey's North American markets. These Citr-IQ products will be produced in Virox's LEED® Gold Certified manufacturing facility in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

Diversey has previously licensed chemical disinfectant technology from Virox with the patented Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide® (AHP®) platform, which Diversey fully acquired from Virox in 2019. AHP was created by Virox in 1998, and successfully transformed disinfection with a safe, effective, and sustainable patented chemistry. AHP is used across the globe in human and animal health sectors and is the active ingredient in multiple brands, including Diversey's Oxivir® and Accel® infection prevention platforms.

"As a research-driven company, we are committed to innovating, developing, and improving sustainable disinfectants that allow our users to reduce their environmental impact while providing a superior efficacy and safety profile," says Randy Pilon, Virox President and CEO. "Partnering once again with Diversey builds on our current 24-year partnership well into the future and ensures that our latest innovation will be accessible on the critical frontlines of infection prevention and control, protecting patients and practitioners in healthcare and other vital sectors – as well as the planet."

"We are eager to expand our relationship with Virox who shares our vision of delivering infection prevention solutions that save lives without harming the environment," says Jim Marks, vice president and general manager, North America, Institutional Solutions. "Our customers trust our quality, service, and innovation, and with the proven history behind AHP, we know that Virox's Citr-IQ will set a new standard for chemical disinfection that will continue to build that trust. Moreover, having Virox manufacture these new products not only ensures we can provide the highest quality, but contributes to our sustainability efforts by relying on their LEED and ISO-certified facility."

Citr-IQ is a synergistic blend of ingredients that effectively kills pathogens using one of nature's primary antimicrobials, citric acid, while remaining gentle on users, materials, and the environment. By harnessing the natural disinfectant power of citric acid, Citr-IQ maintains the balance of efficacy and safety that Virox antimicrobial technologies are known for while advancing performance in sustainability and material compatibility.

"Our world-class engineering team at Virox successfully enhanced the safe and natural disinfecting properties of citric acid to develop a technology that outperforms other hospital disinfectants on the market," says Lee Nesbitt, Virox Executive Vice President of Commercial Markets. "We have not compromised in its development but have focused on strengthening the ideal disinfectant attributes that set our innovations apart."

Citr-IQ's synergistic chemistry was developed for superior material compatibility, and yet is powerful enough to eliminate pathogens of concern, including SARS-CoV2, ESBLs, Norovirus, and Candida auris. Additionally, it is:

The first citric-acid-based tuberculocidal disinfectant with a 1-minute contact time

The first 1-minute tuberculocidal disinfectant compatible with fully biodegradable wipes

Safe for multiple surfaces and devices, including plastics and soft metals

Compatible with eco-friendly packaging options

Made with biodegradable and non-toxic ingredients

Diversey products powered by Citr-IQ will be available under to be determined brands beginning in 2024 in Canada, following later in the U.S.

About Virox Technologies Inc.

Virox Technologies Inc. is a disruptive chemical engineering and disinfectant innovator who set a new standard in disinfection in 1998 with the patented technology, Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide®. Since then, we have continued to innovate and deliver the world's safest, most effective, and eco-conscious disinfectants, including our latest patented disinfectant technology platform, Citr-IQ™, as well as elevate the understanding of proper disinfection and infection prevention and our trusted technologies and products are relied on in more than 70 countries across human and animal health industries, eliminating dangerous pathogens and providing a safer and greener alternative for people, animals, and the planet. For more on our Deliberately Different® approach to disinfection, visit www.virox.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Diversey, A Solenis Company

Solenis is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including consumer, industrial, institutional, food and beverage, and pool and spa water markets. Owned by Platinum Equity, the company's product portfolio includes a broad array of water treatment chemistries, process aids, functional additives, and cleaners and disinfectants, as well as state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems. These technologies are used by customers to improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets, minimize environmental impact, and create cleaner and safer environments. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has 71 manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe and employs a team of over 15,400 professionals in 130 countries across six continents. Solenis is a 2023 US Best Managed Company.

