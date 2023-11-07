Whirlpool and TechSee Win Silver in the UK Customer Experience Awards 2023

Whirlpool's leading UK consumer brand, Hotpoint, has made exemplary advancements in customer experience.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th edition of the UK Customer Experience Awards, organized by Awards International, announced TechSee, the category leader in AI-powered digital customer experience automation, and their customer, Hotpoint (part of the Whirlpool Corporation) as a winner in this year's program for use of TechSee's Remote Visual Support technology: Giving "Eyes" to Helpdesk Agents.

In an increasingly digital world, Hotpoint is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of its customers. There are over 27 million Hotpoint products in UK homes, and offering exceptional CX is a big part of the organization's success. The company's colleagues are tasked with liaising with customers, diagnosing faults, and carrying out repairs either via a mobile phone or by an engineer in person. Whirlpool wanted to deliver innovative technical advancements for their Hotpoint brand that would empower their 350 call center staff with the ability to deliver remote virtual assistance to strategically help the business provide a better customer experience for their customers by allowing them to quickly show their issue using a phone camera during a live video session making it simpler and quicker for the helpdesk agent to diagnose the issue and find a resolution. Additionally, they wanted to leverage technology that would help avoid unnecessary truck rolls. And lastly, by reducing technician visits the company hoped to improve on its environmental sustainability efforts, reducing the number of technician trucks on the road.

Hotpoint partnered with leading computer vision technology company, TechSee to introduce a live video and augmented reality platform, turning their call center into an interactive customer care support team. By adding video and AR, their agents can see in real-time what the customer is calling about and more efficiently support them, completely changing the efficacy of interactions with customers while decreasing the company's carbon footprint and improving the business's bottom line.

"Our customers can contact the company through the phone or via social media around the clock. Sending a technician to a customer's house used to be a frequent occurrence after purchasing a product. However, with remote visual support powered by TechSee, technicians will only go to a customer's home when necessary. "Giving "eyes" to help desk agents has completely transformed their roles within the business. Allowing them to connect through a customer's mobile phone and use the camera app, get a view of the machine, identify its fault, and often help correct it. This means the number of trips our engineers have to make is minimal. Adding this innovation saves a lot of time and money wasted on unsuccessful technician visits." Taylor Mumby, UK Digital Transformation Manager, Whirlpool Corporation.

"Whirlpool have been leading CX digital transformation in the home appliances industry by providing agents with as many technologies as possible to better serve customers in innovative, interesting ways. Using TechSee technology, they have been able to avoid unnecessary truck roll and in-person technician visits, reduce the number of "no-fault-found" (NFF) returns and failed technician visits, and help with their environmental sustainability goals. We are honored to be part of their technology and automation journey and thrilled to be recognized with them for this award.

We look forward to continuing to innovate alongside the Whirlpool team" Andy Nolan, TechSee VP of Sales, Europe.

UK CXA® '23 Awards Ceremony was held live in person on October 11, in London, at Wembley Stadium. It was a successful year for the program, with more than 180 presentations across 35 categories. Emma Dark CCXP and Ian Golding CCXP skillfully navigated the guests as the ceremony hosts, helping them feel relaxed and comfortable to enjoy the winners' announcement. A full list of winners and categories can be found here https://cxa.co.uk/winners-and-finalists-2023

About TechSee www.techsee.me

TechSee is the leading MultiSensory experience platform that enables enterprises to deliver better customer support, enhance service quality, and reduce costs through AI and service automation. Powered by Sophie AI, TechSee's patented computer vision / generative AI hybrid, enterprises are deploying virtual agents that can see, hear, understand, and guide customers, delivering human-like service.

TechSee is used by over 1,000 enterprise companies in more than 53 countries around the world. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Customer Service, TechSee's technology has won multiple awards. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in New York, London, and Madrid.

About Hotpoint

Hotpoint is part of Whirlpool UK Appliances Limited, part of Whirlpool Corporation.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of its customers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, Hotpoint, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees, and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About Awards International

Awards International is the world's premier awards event organisation and the Dream Team behind 11 prestigious awards programmes across the world. With offices in the UK, United Arab Emirates, and Serbia, the company hosts flagship events in locations including Istanbul, London, Dubai, and the US. Awards International programmes have been awarded the OUTSTANDING Trust Mark from the Independent Awards Standards Council, in recognition of our commitment to integrity and fair competition.

