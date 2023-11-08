COSMETIC EXECUTIVE WOMEN (CEW) HONORS THE BEST IN BEAUTY

Celebrating the Most Innovative and Creative Beauty Products of 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) announced the winners of the 2023 Beauty Awards at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. The year's most innovative products across 35 categories were honored during an in-person awards luncheon and networking event attended by nearly 1,000 industry executive members.

"I am thrilled to announce the winners of the 2023 CEW Beauty Awards," said Carlotta Jacobson, CEW President. "These products represent the best of the best in innovation, creativity, and performance. This year, all finalists will be shoppable on CEW.org, so you can explore and experience the excellence of these award-worthy beauty products firsthand. Congratulations to all the winners!"

The winners of the annual Beauty Awards have been chosen by CEW members who represent the beauty industry's elite: brand executives, VIPs, and leaders in beauty-related industries. A CEW Beauty Award has become the most coveted industry award as it's the only one voted on by industry insiders who know beauty best.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Jessel Taank, star from the Real Housewives of New York franchise, tastemaker, fashion publicist, brand consultant, and entrepreneur, along with special guest presenters including the viral Incognito Influencer. All attendees received a coveted gift bag, worth over $800, and packed with the best beauty products of the year.

The 2023 Beauty Awards winners include:

Acne:

CeraVe Acne Control Cleanser

Anti-Aging:

SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced

Bath & Body Cleanser:

Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash

Bath & Body Moisturizer:

La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream

Cleanser & Scrub:

Beekman 1802 Milk Scrub Oat + Goat Milk Exfoliating Facial Cleanser

Eye Product:

MAC Cosmetics M·A·CStack Mascara

Eye Treatment:

Farmacy Beauty Wake Up Honey Eye Cream

Face Mask:

Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial™

Face Product:

NARS Cosmetics Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation

Hair Coloring:

Madison Reed Root Perfection Root Touch Up Kit

Hair Conditioner:

Bumble and bumble Bb.Thickening Plumping Mask

Hair Shampoo:

Olaplex No. 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo

Hair Style/ Hair Care:

Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Air Dry Styling Lotion

Hair Tools:

Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler

Iconic Beauty Award:

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey

Indie Brand:

Bubble

AND K18 Biomimetic Hairscience

Indie Skincare:

Skinfix barrier+ Skin Barrier Restoring Gel Cream

Lip Product:

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Lip Treatment:

Supergoop! Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30

Makeup Tools:

Tweezerman Lash Guard & Comb

Men's Grooming:

Old Spice GentleMan's Blend Exfoliating Body Wash, Himalayan Sea Salt and Glacier Water

Men's Scent:

Parfums Christian Dior Sauvage Elixir

Moisturizer (Face):

Olay Regenerist Niacinamide + Peptide 24 Facial Moisturizer

Nail Product:

Olive & June The Instant Mani Press-on Nails

Personal Care:

Dove 0% Aluminum Deodorant Stick

Sexual Wellness:

The Honey Pot Company Intimacy Wipes

Skincare Tools:

NuFACE TRINITY+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device

Sun Product:

NEUTROGENA® Invisible Daily Defense Sunscreen Lotion SPF 60+

Wellness:

Nutrafol Women's Vegan Hair Growth Nutraceutical

Women's Scent:

Billie Eilish Fragrances Eilish No. 2

Influencer of the year:

Rose Siard

Launch of the year:

e.l.f Power Grip Primer

Ingredients & Formulation:

Givaudan Active Beauty PrimalHyal™ Hydra{+}

Amazon Customer Obsession Award:

Laneige

Sustainability:

Amika

CEW is an international organization of 9,000+ global thought leaders, trendsetters, and rising stars in the beauty industry with diverse backgrounds at leading brands, indies, retailers, fragrance houses, media outlets, and suppliers. Our goal is to deliver inspiration, information via always-on programming, and content that connects the beauty industry.

