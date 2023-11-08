FarmHouse Fresh's Smooth Reveal™ Resurfacing Silky Serum Wins Best New Body Care Product by ISPA

The 'Skincare that Saves Animals' Brand Receives Yet Another Accolade

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmHouse Fresh®, the leading farm-grown skincare company focusing on high-nutrition ingredients and potent botanical extracts grown daily through sustainable hydroponic farming, is proud to announce that the International Spa Association has named FarmHouse Fresh's Smooth Reveal™ Resurfacing Silky Serum as Best New Body Product for 2023.

ISPA is renowned for recognizing excellence in the spa and wellness industry, celebrating outstanding products and services that contribute to the well-being of spa-goers worldwide. This inaugural award celebrates ISPA Resource Partner members for their breakthrough achievements through products launched in the last 12 months.

FarmHouse Fresh is a skincare company that goes beyond skin-deep. They are "Skincare that Saves," rescuing complexions, and animals in need all at once. Not only are the products cruelty-free, but the company actively pursues cruelty "saves" by using a portion of revenue to rescue and rehabilitate abused farm animals -- cared for by FarmHouse Fresh employees at the company's ranch and sanctuary.

Through batch codes on the packaging, customers will be able to learn the stories of the animals directly benefitting from their skincare purchase and follow their healing journeys.

"We're thrilled to receive this esteemed accolade from ISPA for our Smooth Reveal™ Resurfacing Silky Serum," said Shannon McLinden, Founder and CEO of FarmHouse Fresh. "Our team listened to what our customers told us they were struggling with – bumpy, uneven skin - and we worked tirelessly to create a solution-oriented product that would redefine body care, both in the spa environment and for consumers to use at home."

Smooth Reveal™ Resurfacing Silky Serum is a breakthrough product from FarmHouse Fresh that has seen significant success in the marketplace. Infused with potent ingredients such as AHA-rich fruit extracts, nourishing oils, and cutting-edge peptides, the serum provides a luxurious and effective exfoliation and hydration experience. Its silky texture and exquisite fragrance make it a standout product that spa professionals and their clients adore.

Smooth Reveal™ Resurfacing Silky Serum is available through FarmHouse Fresh's website at farmhousefreshgoods.com and spa and wellness centers around the world.

About FarmHouse Fresh

FarmHouse Fresh® is an award-winning natural skincare company growing fresh hydroponic botanicals daily on their farm in McKinney, Texas. The company's Farm to Table treatments are served through spas, hotels and resorts around the world, from Dallas to Dubai. The company focuses on high-nutrition skincare using sustainable hydroponic farming to grow botanical microgreens that become extracts in the company's products.

Philanthropy is at the core of the company's sustainability promise, with the ranch headquarters doubling as a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary. FarmHouse Fresh® believes in providing rescue for 2: complexions and animals in need. Every purchase helps rescue and rehabilitate animals – customers can track the batch code on their jar to learn the stories of the animals directly benefiting from their skincare purchase. At the FarmHouse Fresh® Ranch Headquarters, employees are directly involved with the care of rescue animals.

FarmHouse Fresh® products can be purchased at thousands of top destination spas, resorts, and finer retailers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, including Four Seasons, Ritz-Carltons, Beaches Resorts, Disney, Marriotts, Hyatts, The Broadmoor, Waldorf Astorias, Omni Hotels, Burke Williams Spas, The Woodhouse Day Spas and more. For more information about this or any other FarmHouse Fresh® retail or professional spa product, please contact FarmHouse Fresh® at 888-773-9626 or visit the website at www.farmhousefreshgoods.com.

