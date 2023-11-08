Introducing Cercle - AI Bridging the Gap in Women's Healthcare

The Cercle Biomedical Graph will provide unprecedented data insights to advance healthcare for women, already in use by customers US Fertility and Eurofins Genoma

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cercle , an AI technology company unlocking comprehensive and secure data insights for the healthcare industry, announced its launch today. Its technology platform, the Cercle™ Biomedical Graph, is the first and only of its kind, harnessing and connecting billions of anonymized biomedical and genomics data points drawn securely from healthcare clinics and research labs around the world. When channeled through the Cercle™ Biomedical Graph, these data points become a treasure trove of insights for clinics, medical researchers, healthcare providers, patients, and the rest of the healthcare ecosystem. These data insights can accelerate medical discoveries in the pharmaceutical and research fields, enable the acceleration of precision medicine and personalized treatments, help clinics improve the efficiency and effectiveness of medical care, and ultimately, drive better health outcomes. The company has already partnered with two trusted healthcare institutions, Eurofins Genoma and US Fertility.

Cercle is launching first in fertility and women's healthcare, ushering in a new age of accuracy, knowledge and clarity in a historically under-researched and under-funded medical field. Up to 80% of the world's medical data is unstructured, making it difficult to analyze or study. Cercle utilizes AI technology to harmonize and transform this raw and fragmented data into accurate insights that help improve patient outcomes. Using what the FDA calls Real World Data (RWD) and Real World Evidence (RWE), the Cercle™ Biomedical Graph provides clinicians with the insights to help provide more individualized and precise treatment plans and patient recommendations based on the anonymized medical histories of a diverse base of patients from around the world. Cercle continually strives to meet HIPAA compliance standards to ensure data privacy and security, and the Cercle™ Biomedical Graph is designed to never manage any personal information. Thanks to a growing number of partnerships with clinics around the world, the Cercle™ Biomedical Graph is the best and the most comprehensive representation of all medical records in RWD and RWE available on the market today.

"We believe a healthy life is a right, not a privilege," says Juan Carlos Riveiro, CEO & co-founder of Cercle. "Instead of continuing to collect cobwebs, the world's medical data should be leveraged to generate groundbreaking data-driven insights at speed and scale. These insights can catalyze medical breakthroughs, and guide practitioners and patients to better healthcare decisions. That's the founding mission behind Cercle, to personalize and contextualize biomedical and genomics information so women can make better, more informed health decisions. We are starting with the fertility market, and our long-term goal is to radically improve healthcare equity for women across the world."

Cercle is already working with some of the biggest and most trustworthy fertility and genetics institutions, US Fertility (USF) and Eurofins Genoma . Through these partnerships, Cercle will establish a comprehensive and diverse knowledge base of fertility and genetics data that will enable better health decisions for patients.

"USF's partnership with Cercle has helped us organize unstructured, de-identified clinical data for analysis. This is optimizing our research and internal quality assurance capabilities – maximizing accuracy, completeness, and efficiency," says Medical Director and Chief Research Officer at US Fertility, Kate Devine , M.D. "As a field, fertility medicine has dramatically improved and matured to the point of high success over a short time period. My hope is that AI tools will help us cross the next threshold of success in terms of patient outcomes, patient experience, and optimizing efficiency so that we can expand access to fertility care to everyone who needs it."

Cercle's partnership with Eurofins Genoma will bring the power of the Cercle™ Biomedical Graph and its suite of tools to hundreds of fertility and genetics clinics across Europe. This alliance holds the potential to elevate IVF outcomes and success rates to unprecedented levels.

"Eurofins Genoma is optimistic about the use of AI in healthcare. The technology that Cercle leverages within its biomedical graph allows for efficient insights that clinics Eurofins Genoma serves did not have access to previously." says Managing Director of Eurofins Genoma, Marco Barbierato . "This will support the genetics industry to take a step towards contributing to improving overall health outcomes."

The company's mission is to close the data gap in women's healthcare . Excluding oncology, only 1% of biopharma pipeline assets and 2% of medtech novel approvals are aimed at addressing women's health conditions. Women have also been historically excluded from the advancement of medicine until the NIH Revitalization Act of 1993 was passed by Congress , requiring inclusion of women in clinical research studies. A study from the University of Copenhagen found that women are diagnosed an average of four years later than men when it comes to more than 700 diseases. These disparities along with a lack of reliably collected and processed data directly affect health outcomes for women globally.

Cercle's current lead investors include Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal through their venture fund, Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners (SBVP).

Cercle plans to support doctors, clinics, biotech and pharmaceutical researchers, and healthcare communities across many women's healthcare verticals and needs beyond fertility in the future.

To learn more about Cercle, please visit https://www.cercle.ai/ .

About Cercle

Cercle™ is an AI technology company focused on advancing healthcare for all women. It delivers secure, data-driven biomedical and genomics healthcare insights for clinics, research labs, providers, and patients. By harnessing the power of AI, the Cercle™ Biomedical Graph helps healthcare providers transform unstructured, fragmented clinical data into unprecedented insights for evolving and maximizing women's healthcare research, personalized care and improved patient outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.cercle.ai/ .

