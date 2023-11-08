PJM Interconnection Listed Among Top Adoption-Friendly Workplaces in the United States

PJM Ranked Second Among Energy and Utility Companies

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection, grid operator for 13 states and the District of Columbia, has been listed among the top 100 adoption-friendly companies by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, ranking second among energy and utility companies.

PJM has offered substantial assistance for adoption-related expenses incurred by full-time employees since 2006. PJM's policy reimburses families for many types of expenses related to adopting a child, including fees, travel and legal costs.

"PJM's commitment toward culture of caring is fundamental to who we are as an organization, and supporting employees through the process of adoption is an essential part of that commitment," said Nora Swimm, Sr. Vice President – Corporate Client Services. "We're grateful to be recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption."

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding permanent homes for the more than 140,000 children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Each year since 2002, the foundation has surveyed the nation's employers for its ranking of the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces. The annual survey weighs adoption-friendly corporate policies, including financial reimbursement for the costs of adoption and paid leave for employees.

Visit the Dave Thomas Foundation website for more information on adoption and to see a listing of honored companies.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,115 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

View original content:

SOURCE PJM Interconnection