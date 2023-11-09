Aviatrix Named a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Leader in Secure Cloud Networking Attributes Rapid Revenue Growth to Customer Traction and Product Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, a leader in Secure Cloud Networking, today announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Making this list for the second consecutive year, Aviatrix attributes its growth to a strong and increasing demand for its innovative solutions, which enterprises trust to simplify cloud and multicloud networking, improve security, and reduce costs.

Founded in 2014, Aviatrix is one of the early pioneers in secure cloud networking, serving hundreds of companies worldwide. This year, it introduced the groundbreaking Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall, which redefines network security for cloud by distributing inspection and enforcement – enhancing security with a 14X increase in aggregate throughput, ensuring scalability and agility, and reducing customer costs by over 30% compared to a centralized architecture. In June, Aviatrix named industry veteran Doug Merritt – known for taking Splunk from hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in revenue – as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"Since joining Aviatrix, I've seen the passion our customers have for securing their organization's cloud infrastructure. Together with our customers, we are addressing an urgent need for cloud networking and security teams to accelerate their cloud transformations," said Merritt. "Aviatrix is committed to safeguarding our customers as they build a more connected world."

To learn more about simplifying network operational complexities, optimizing cloud performance, and improving security with Aviatrix, visit: https://aviatrix.com.

About Aviatrix

Trusted by more than 500 of the world's most innovative companies, Aviatrix empowers businesses to accelerate innovation, improve security, minimize downtime, and gain control of IT costs in the cloud. Aviatrix delivers an enterprise-grade secure cloud network, backbone, and edge for business-critical applications by creating a simplified and consistent networking and security architecture in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix helps businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

