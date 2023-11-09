Immutable and Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab Partner to Pioneer A Frictionless Web3 Gaming Experience

SYDNEY, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Immutable , the leading web3 gaming platform announced a new partnership with Ubisoft , a leading video game creator and publisher, to create a new gaming experience that will further unlock the potential of web3. With this partnership, Immutable continues in its ambition to bring digital ownership to players, while Ubisoft pursues its exploration of decentralization through its Strategic Innovation Lab.

The first step of this collaboration will define how both companies will combine their expertise - Ubisoft will leverage its robust experience developing top-notch, quality games with Immutable's vast ecosystem, technology and expertise in building the leading web3 gaming platform.

Nicolas Pouard, Vice-President of Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab and Head of its Blockchain Initiative said: "As the platform of choice for many leaders within the Web3 community, Immutable offers both cutting-edge technology and a unique expertise in seamlessly integrating decentralized technologies into games. We're excited to partner with them and look forward to bringing that level of fluidness within a full-fledged game, so players only have to focus on the fun of the experience."

The partnership signifies another milestone for Immutable following the successful TestNet launch of their zk roll-up gaming solution Immutable zkEVM, and successful game demos for their flagship titles, Guild of Guardians, Metalcore, Shardbound and Infinite Victory. James Ferguson, Immutable CEO and Co-Founder said: "Partnering with Ubisoft is a defining landmark for Immutable. We couldn't be more excited to explore with Ubisoft the benefits of web3 and digital ownership for players. We plan to bring the full weight of our ecosystem to bear to ensure the partnership's success. We are confident that we will bring to life a fresh new experience that players will love."

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games. Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of over 260 leading technologists, creators and innovators, and backed by top transformational tech investors like BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, Coinbase and more.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. The studio pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians . Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy's The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2022–23 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.74 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com .

About Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab

The mission of the Strategic Innovation Lab is to help Ubisoft anticipate the future. Both a think-tank and a do-tank, the Lab analyzes emerging technological, business and societal trends in order to identify opportunities for innovation. The team also develops prototypes and pilot projects to explore new areas, in collaboration with internal and external partners. This exploratory role allows Ubisoft to get a head start in identifying innovative ideas and assessing their potential, before eventually integrating them into the company on a larger scale.

