LAWN CLUB, A NEW UNIQUE LEISURE-DRIVEN VENUE, OPENS IN NYC

One-of-A-Kind Experience Brings Lawn Games, Superb Drinks, and Good Times to the Seaport in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lawn Club is opening its doors in New York's historic Seaport neighborhood. Located at 1 Fulton Street, Lawn Club is NYC's premier destination for socializing while playing lawn games with a drink in-hand.

Lawn Club offers a welcoming mix of camaraderie and competition for all levels, set in a vibrant ambiance and paired with a premium culinary experience that includes:

Indoor and outdoor lawn (and lawn-adjacent) games, including Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Shuffleboard, Beersbee, Kan Jam and Putting Pool ( a creative game concept that's only offered at Lawn Club)

Dedicated "Lawncierges" – staff who usher guests from the clubhouse to court, set up gaming equipment, and provide tips on technique, rules, scorekeeping and more

Two large bars with exceptional food and drink offerings

Private rentable porches with premium amenities for group gatherings

Big screen TVs at every lawn with guests able to choose what they watch, board games, and a variety of upcoming programming

"We're incredibly excited to bring this one-of-a-kind experiential hospitality concept to NYC. We think hanging out with friends while playing lawn games and having great cocktails is one of the best ways a person can spend time. At Lawn Club, we've tried to create the perfect place to do that," said Co-Founders Tony Berger and Ian Cleary of Endorphin Ventures in a joint statement.

The Seaport is enjoying a renaissance, thanks to its dynamic mix of culinary, retail, and entertainment experiences. The vibrant neighborhood is now adding something new with a leisure-driven venue that will continue to build on the Seaport's revitalization. Lawn Club offers an expansive and inviting space with 15,000 square feet of green grass, a variety of games featuring one-of-a-kind, handcrafted equipment, and a stunning environment with photo opportunities that you can't find anywhere else in the city.

"At the Seaport, we are dedicated to building unique experiences for all to enjoy," said Andrew Schwartz, Co-President of the New York Region for Howard Hughes. "Lawn Club provides a new way for friends and family to gather, pairing friendly competition with playful food and drinks. We are excited to welcome visitors to the heart of this historic neighborhood to experience this new concept for themselves."

Lawn Club is open Wednesday 4pm-12am, Thursday 3pm-1am, Friday 3pm-2am, Saturday 12pm-2am and Sunday 12pm-11pm. Visit www.thelawnclubnyc.com to learn more and book reservations.

About Endorphin

Endorphin Ventures is an experiential development studio that creates new experience-driven places, spaces and businesses that people love. Its sister company, Endorphin Partners, is an experiential marketing agency that creates brand experiences you can feel. Learn more at: endorphinpartners.co.

