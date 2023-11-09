NEW ARLO TOTAL SECURITY SUBSCRIPTIONS OFFER 24/7 PROFESSIONAL MONITORING AND HARDWARE PACKAGES TO PROTECT YOUR EVERYTHING

Comprehensive Security Packages Provide Affordable Solutions to Bring Peace of Mind to Every Household

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced Arlo Total Security, a comprehensive subscription service offering 24/7 professional monitoring and security hardware at affordable monthly prices and no upfront costs. Starting at only $9.99 a month, Arlo Total Security offers three service tiers providing complete security and delivering peace of mind for every household.

Arlo Total Security exemplifies Arlo's mission to create innovative, easy-to-install smart security solutions that deliver an exceptional user experience. Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure, whether they're at home or away, and Arlo is committed to providing customers with the tools they need to protect what they care about most and live their lives without worry, without compromising their privacy.

"Arlo is a pioneer in making home and on-the-go personal safety simple with our wireless solutions, and today, we are proud to offer new subscriptions that provide comprehensive home protection from a brand that you can trust," said Matt McRae, CEO of Arlo. "Arlo Total Security is a contract model, similar to your mobile device contract, that allows the customer to benefit from the 24/7 professional protection Arlo provides, without a significant upfront cost."

Arlo Total Security subscriptions provide 24/7 professional monitoring from live security experts, sensor and security system notifications through the Arlo Secure app, escalated emergency alerts, and direct dispatch for fire, medical, and police to provide ultimate peace of mind and protection against break-ins, fires, floods, and more. Customers can also see up to a 20% reduction in homeowners insurance depending upon the provider.

With the Starter Plus package, consumers receive the Arlo Backup Box that provides cellular and battery backup when power or Wi-Fi is down, as well as ten total Home Security System all-in-one sensors. The Advanced with Video package adds three Arlo Pro 5S 2K Cameras with anti-theft mounts, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, and advanced software features including AI-powered person, vehicle, and animal detection, and more.

24/7 Professional Monitoring



Arlo Home Security System Keypad Hub



Two Home Security System All-in-One Sensors



Arlo Yard Sign





24/7 Professional Monitoring



Home Security System Keypad Hub with Cellular & Battery Backup Box



Ten Home Security System All-in-One Sensors



Arlo Yard Sign





24/7 Professional Monitoring



Home Security System Keypad Hub with Cellular & Battery Backup Box



Ten Home Security System All-in-One Sensors



Three Pro 5S 2K Cameras with Anti-Theft Mounts



Four Pro 5S 2K Camera Rechargeable Batteries and Dual Battery Charging Station



30 Days of Secure Cloud Video Storage



AI-Powered Person, Vehicle & Animal Detection



AI-Powered Package Detection



AI-Powered Smoke/CO Audio Alerts



Alexa, Google Assistant & HomeKit Support 1



Arlo Yard Sign

Arlo Total Security subscriptions are available now with quick and easy 36-month financing available through Affirm. Eligible shoppers can finance their subscription choice using the Affirm secure online process and receive a convenient low monthly payment in minutes with 0% APR.

For more information on Arlo Total Security, visit arlo.com/en-us/arlototalsecurity .

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

1 HomeKit support available only with the Arlo Base Station / Smart Hub accessory

