Poshmark Celebrates Second Annual Secondhand Sunday, the National Holiday Dedicated to Secondhand Gifting, With Lineup of Live Shopping Events

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant community and real-time social experiences, today announced the second annual Secondhand Sunday , the only national holiday dedicated to supporting secondhand sellers and circular fashion during the peak holiday shopping season. Taking place on November 26th, Secondhand Sunday is focused on redirecting shoppers away from mass consumption and toward the purchase of pre-loved goods, supporting environmental sustainability and the livelihoods of individual sellers. To celebrate Secondhand Sunday this year, Poshmark is launching an exciting lineup of live shopping events – powered by the company's popular Posh Shows feature – to encourage holiday shoppers to shop secondhand for their gift giving needs.

"When we introduced Secondhand Sunday last year, our goal was to not just create a moment, but a movement encouraging people to think differently about shopping secondhand during the holidays," said Manish Chandra, Founder and CEO of Poshmark. "More people than ever turned to secondhand gifting, and this year, we are combining the impact of shopping secondhand with the magic and human connection of shopping live, creating an entirely new Secondhand Sunday experience for our community. Posh Shows has transformed the shopping experience on Poshmark, with shoppers spending over 70 million minutes watching Posh Shows last month alone, and we're excited to bring that addictive, fun live experience to holiday shoppers this year. "

To participate in Secondhand Sunday, join one of the upcoming virtual events on Poshmark and become part of a growing movement towards rediscovering the value of secondhand.

Gifts Galore Posh Show: Unwrapping 2023 Holiday Trends: On November 16th , Poshmark is hosting a Posh Show featuring Poshmark's trend and live shopping experts to unveil the ultimate guide to secondhand holiday shopping. Featuring the top trends and must-have gifts of the season, the show will allow shoppers to bid on coveted items that will be auctioned at low starting prices. All proceeds from the show will go to veritree to fund restoration projects that further contribute to environmental sustainability. To save or join the show, visit http://bit.ly/giftsgaloreshow . On, Poshmark is hosting a Posh Show featuring Poshmark's trend and live shopping experts to unveil the ultimate guide to secondhand holiday shopping. Featuring the top trends and must-have gifts of the season, the show will allow shoppers to bid on coveted items that will be auctioned at low starting prices. All proceeds from the show will go to veritree to fund restoration projects that further contribute to environmental sustainability. To save or join the show, visit

Upcycling Posh Shows With ShopGoodwill.com: Poshmark is teaming up with ShopGoodwill.com, the first and largest e-commerce auction platform created and operated by a nonprofit, to celebrate Secondhand Sunday. ShopGoodwill.com will bring their inspiring #CreateOpportunity campaign to life by showing that the simplest action can create opportunity for a community through a series of over 30 Posh Shows. Join on November 19th and November 26th as creators demonstrate how to upcycle one-of-a-kind items purchased from ShopGoodwill.com and sell their unique, giftable handmade products live. Poshmark will donate 10% of net proceeds from each show back to ShopGoodwill.com. To search the list of shows and support a better tomorrow through upcycling, sustainability, and creativity visit: createopportunity.shopgoodwill.com/poshmark . Poshmark is teaming up with ShopGoodwill.com, the first and largest e-commerce auction platform created and operated by a nonprofit, to celebrate Secondhand Sunday. ShopGoodwill.com will bring their inspiring #CreateOpportunity campaign to life by showing that the simplest action can create opportunity for a community through a series of over 30 Posh Shows. Join onandas creators demonstrate how to upcycle one-of-a-kind items purchased from ShopGoodwill.com and sell their unique, giftable handmade products live. Poshmark will donate 10% of net proceeds from each show back to ShopGoodwill.com. To search the list of shows and support a better tomorrow through upcycling, sustainability, and creativity visit:

Unique Lineup of Live Shopping Events on Secondhand Sunday: Throughout the day on November 26th , shoppers can tune into real-time, virtual live shopping events, highlighting popular gifting categories. For every purchase made during a Posh Show on Secondhand Sunday, Poshmark will contribute an additional $1 to its partnership with veritree to fund tree planting projects in the U.S. and Canada , up to $10,000 . To participate, visit www.poshmark.com/parties . Throughout the day on, shoppers can tune into real-time, virtual live shopping events, highlighting popular gifting categories. For every purchase made during a Posh Show on Secondhand Sunday, Poshmark will contribute an additionalto its partnership with veritree to fund tree planting projects in the U.S. and, up to. To participate, visit

Throughout these events, Poshmark will feature unique insights from its 2023 Holiday Trend Report, brimming with exclusive data and insights to help influence holiday sourcing and shopping. The report, available at https://bit.ly/3QpqudG , highlights the top categories and brands for Gen Z trendsetters, vintage lovers, luxury shoppers and more:

Gifts for Her: With winter approaching, women are turning to comfy and cozy pieces without sacrificing style. Merino wool sweaters, 100% cashmere items, and winter boots are increasing in popularity as temperatures cool. Timeless luxury classics like Chanel totes, Tiffany & Co. lock bracelets, and Fendi bags are also in high demand and showing no sign of slowing down.

Gifts for Him : Men are gravitating towards tailored, outdoor-inspired clothes from brands like Johnnie-O, Barbour, and Faherty, as they combine function with style. Luggage, travel bags, and duffle bags are also top gifts for men who love to travel.

Gifts for Little Ones: Nostalgia is top of mind for kids and teens this year. Barbies are trending and '90s electronics such as Nintendo and Y2K digital cameras are must-have throwback products. Canon, Sony, and Samsung are favorites among Gen Z as they turn towards digital cameras and camcorders.

To encourage sellers to source and list these trending items for holiday shoppers, Poshmark is offering a $50,000 listing challenge. Any seller who lists a new item on Poshmark between now and November 19th is eligible to win a $10,000 cash prize. For official rules, visit our blog .

About Secondhand Sunday

Secondhand Sunday encourages consumers to participate in the circular economy and shop sustainably for holiday gifts, furthering the environmental impact of secondhand shopping on Poshmark. Since 2011, Poshmark shoppers have kept over 300 million items in circulation and out of landfills. Shoppers can easily further extend the lifespan of an item by using the Reposh feature, which allows you to efficiently relist an item purchased on Poshmark. Since unveiling the feature in 2020, over 8 million items have been Reposhed. To learn more about Secondhand Sunday and get involved, visit www.secondhandsunday.poshmark.com

About Poshmark, Inc.

Poshmark is a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant, highly engaged community of buyers and sellers and real-time social experiences. Designed to make online selling fun, more social and easier than ever, Poshmark empowers its sellers to turn their closet into a thriving business and share their style with the world. Since its founding in 2011, Poshmark has grown its community to over 100 million users and generated over $8 billion in GMV, helping sellers realize billions in earnings, delighting buyers with deals and one-of-a-kind items, and building a more sustainable future for fashion. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com, and for company news, visit newsroom.poshmark.com.

