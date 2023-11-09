RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Announce Transformative Investment in Cancer Research and Care

Elevating the combined strengths of the nationally recognized cancer center and the state's largest academic health system will revolutionize care in New Jersey and beyond

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on their already exceptional partnership, RWJBarnabas Health, the state's largest academic health system, and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, are announcing a transformative investment to conquer cancer through groundbreaking research and personalized, compassionate patient care. By investing in state-of-the-art facilities, translational research, sophisticated technologies and nationally recognized faculty, physicians and staff, the organizations' unprecedented venture will strengthen their collective work to reimagine cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute are creating healthier, brighter futures for patients, families and communities across New Jersey and the nation through investments in:

New Jersey's first free-standing cancer hospital: The Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center in New Brunswick – a $750 million investment where patients will have access to advanced clinical research, cancer treatments and oncology support services.



The Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston – a $225 million outpatient center that will be a regional hub for integrated cancer services.



The Vogel Medical Campus at Tinton Falls – a $200 million outpatient center in Monmouth County that will include comprehensive cancer services, same-day surgery, on-site specialty services and advanced diagnostic imaging.

The recruitment and retention of world-class clinical and academic leaders to expand their research portfolio and train the next generation of clinicians. The Duncan and Nancy MacMillan Cancer Immunology and Metabolism Center of Excellence at Rutgers Cancer Institute, which will lead the development of new therapies for patients and allow researchers to test new interventions. The Ludwig Princeton Branch of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research at Princeton University , which is dedicated to the study of cancer metabolism and the translation of discoveries into clinical trials and novel therapies for patients.

Increased access to care and advanced treatment options , like precision medicine, immunotherapy, CAR T-Cell therapy, bone and marrow transplantation, complex surgical procedures and sophisticated radiation therapy techniques, many not widely available elsewhere.

Enhanced patient and family experiences, powered by an oncology nurse navigation program and holistic wellness resources, to ensure physical and emotional health throughout the cancer journey.

In addition to investments made by both organizations, these efforts are powered by the generosity of families, foundations and community partners, whose contributions will make a transformational difference in cancer research and care for generations to come.

"We are at an inflection point in cancer. Our joint investment of resources, expertise and compassion means we'll continue to provide our patients and their families with the care and support they won't find anywhere else," said Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, Director of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Senior Vice President of Oncology Services, RWJBarnabas Health. "Through the research and clinical power of the state's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, including our NCI Consortium Cancer Center partner, Princeton University, and the healthcare delivery power of the state's largest academic health system, we will reimagine what a cancer diagnosis means and chart a new path for patients on their journeys to survivorship."

"Through our partnership, RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute are translating groundbreaking research into exceptional cancer care for communities across New Jersey," said Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer for RWJBarnabas Health. "Together, we're providing patients with access to a world-class network of physicians, clinical trials and ancillary services that are transforming the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in New Jersey and beyond."

RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute will continue to invest in a patient-centered approach that sets the standard for what care, service and compassion should be. More information, including the latest news about the organizations' progress in research and care, as well as ways to get involved and provide support, can be found at TransformingCancerTogether.org.

ABOUT RWJBARNABAS HEALTH

RWJBarnabas Health is the largest, most comprehensive academic health care system in New Jersey, with a service area covering nine counties with five million people. The system includes twelve acute care hospitals – Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, Community Medical Center in Toms River, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton in Hamilton, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway in Rahway, and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville; Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth; three acute care children's hospitals; Children's Specialized Hospital, including a network of outpatient centers; a behavioral health center and the state's largest behavioral health network; two trauma centers; a satellite emergency department; ambulatory care centers; geriatric centers; comprehensive home care and hospice programs; fitness and wellness centers; retail pharmacy services; an affiliated medical group; multi-site imaging centers; and two accountable care organizations.

RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey's largest private employer – with more than 37,000 employees and 9,000 physicians – and routinely captures national awards for outstanding quality and safety. RWJBarnabas Health, in partnership with Rutgers University, is New Jersey's largest academic health care system. The collaboration aligns RWJBarnabas Health with Rutgers' education, research and clinical activities, including those at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey – the state's only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center – and Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care.

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities.

