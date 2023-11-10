INTEGRACARE INC. ACQUIRES LIVING ASSISTANCE SERVICES

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Integracare Inc., the market leader in private home healthcare in Toronto and Mississauga has acquired Living Assistance Services.

Living Assistance Services has been providing personal support services and home healthcare in Toronto since 2000. Living Assistance Services has served thousands of clients and families throughout Toronto and provides the highest quality home care and personal support services and home healthcare for Seniors.

Integracare welcomes the opportunity to incorporate Living Assistance Services into the Integracare Group of Companies. "Living Assistance Services has always been dedicated to providing the highest quality care possible." says Grunberg. "Given Integracare's over 30 years experience in the industry, our award-winning services, and our market leading position in the GTA in family-funded home care, we believe that we can only improve and expand services for Living Assistance Services' Clients."

"Additionally, the emphasis Living Assistance Services places on Caregiver retention, recognition and appreciation will fit perfectly with the culture at Integracare. Their emphasis on Caregiver support and appreciation aligns perfectly with our mission to attract, educate, retain, and reward the best Caregivers in the industry."

About Integracare: lntegracare provides a wide range of award-winning private nursing care and personal support services for individuals in their homes, hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care facilities. Its services, while encompassing all levels of nursing care, have always included a wide range of related services that address the needs of their Clients while promoting joyful living and helping Integracare Clients maintain their independence and dignity. For more information about lntegracare, contact us at 396 Moore Ave., Toronto, Ontario, M6C 3A8, 416.421.4243, or visit https://integracarehomecare.ca

