Score big savings on NOMVDIC projectors this Black Friday

WEST COVINA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOMVDIC has launched projectors for different use cases: portable, gaming, home theater. With Black Friday coming up, NOMVDIC is offering all customers the best value for their money during 11/20 to 11/27.

The P2000 UST-RGB 4K UST Triple Laser TV Projector is the latest model with premium features for all home theater seekers. With incomparable 4K resolution, HDR & HLG support, and 100% BT. 2020 color gamut coverage, the P2000 is in the top class for visual performance. The audio performance of the P2000 incorporates dual Harman/Kardon speakers. Dolby Audio and DTS decoding are also supported. The P2000 is discounted for $2,299 (23% off) from 11/20 to 11/27.

If you're looking for something more compact, check out the P1000 4K UHD Home Projector . It's not only good for viewing movies, but also perfect for gamers. The P1000 offers a 4.2 ms low input lag under 1080p, 240hz. Incorporating 4K UHD high resolution and 150" big screen, the P1000 makes gaming even more exhilarating. The auto keystone and auto focus feature that elevates the experience to a new level. Grab your P1000 this Black Friday (11/20 - 11/27) for just $1,299 (24% off).

The L500 Portable RGB Triple Laser Projector is smaller in size but is just as powerful as the previous models. Powered by the RGB triple laser technology, the L500 boasts a 100% BT. 2020 wide color gamut that offers the most accurate colors human eyes can perceive. First introduced on Kickstarter as a crowdfunding project, the L500 received an all-around success in achieving 640% of the funding goal. The L500 will be on sale for $699, a 30% discount.

R150 Smart Portable LED Projector, the most popular model from NOMVDIC due to its portability, is offered at $209, which is 48% off its regular price. With the size of a water bottle and a built-in battery that lasts up to 4 hrs of play time, the R150 is perfect for social gathering. Another highlight of the R150 is the rotating lens that makes projection at any angle possible.

Another portable model with an additional touch of aesthetics is the X300 Smart Portable Speaker & Projector . With a retro speaker-like appearance, the X300 is a 2-in-1 entertainment on-the-go. Combining a Full HD projector and custom Harman Kardon speakers, the X300 gives you the best of both worlds. Equipped with a built-in battery, the X300 is a great companion for the outdoors. The X300 will be on sale for $399, a massive 50% discount.

NOMVDIC projectors were built to provide entertainment in all moments of life, regardless of time and space. Take this opportunity to enjoy NOMVDIC's Black Friday deals (11/20 - 11/27) and see how NOMVDIC projectors could change home entertainments for you.

NOMVDIC is an innovator in the field of home entertainment technology. With a passion for pushing the boundaries of visual and audio experiences, NOMVDIC strives to create groundbreaking products that revolutionize the way we enjoy entertainment. For more information about NOMVDIC and their products, please visit: https://nomvdic.io/

Ariel Li

+1-(092) 515-8510

ariel.hh.li@nomvdic.io

