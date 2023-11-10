The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the best places to retire, holiday deals from Big Lots, and a new SiriusXM app.
- U.S. News & World Report Unveils the 2024 Best Places to Retire Rankings
This year's list evaluated the country's 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans' expectations for retirement, with measures including Affordability, Health Care, Desirability, Retiree Taxes, Job Market and Overall Happiness. The results are three new places in the top five.
- Black Friday Preview: Big Lots Delivering Holiday's Hottest Bargains in November, Including 50% Off Toys
Big Lots Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with one-day deals like 50% off toys and an expanded selection of top toy brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price, Vtech and more. The deals continue on Black Friday through the weekend, with special deals Nov. 24-26, including 50% off air fryers and cookware, $179.99 for select recliners and 50% off select outdoor lighted sculptures.
- FDA Approves Lilly's Zepbound™ (tirzepatide) for Chronic Weight Management, a Powerful New Option for the Treatment of Obesity or Overweight with Weight-Related Medical Problems
"Far too many hurdles continue to prevent people living with obesity from accessing obesity treatments that could lead to significant weight loss," said Mike Mason, executive vice president and president, Lilly Diabetes and Obesity. "Broader access to these medicines is critical, which is why Lilly is committed to working with healthcare, government and industry partners to ensure people who may benefit from Zepbound can access it."
- SiriusXM Unveils Next Generation Platform, Bringing Fans Closer To What They Love
The new SiriusXM app, which will begin rolling out in the App Store, Google Play, and on Amazon Fire devices on December 14 with additional platforms and features to come in early 2024, will offer listeners a more personalized, easy-to-use, lean-back streaming experience that puts discovery at the forefront.
- Lions, Mermaids and Pirates, Oh My! Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas to Debut Show-Stopping Entertainment Lineup
In January 2024, the first-of-its-kind vacation is set to debut a bold, new lineup of full-scale shows across the cruise line's four signature "stages" – air, ice, water and theater – and more live music and comedy than ever before. From the first rendition of "The Wizard of Oz" at sea and a live showband extravaganza to the debut cast of robots, skateboarders and more, the playbill of entertainment on Icon is made for every type of family and vacationer.
- Consumers Expect to Spend Less on Holiday Items in 2023
According to The Conference Board Holiday Spending Survey, US consumers plan to spend an average of $985 on holiday-related items in 2023, less than the $1,006 reported in 2022. As part of this total, consumers intend to spend an average of $654 on holiday gifts, up 6.7% from $613 last year.
- Peloton Launches New Holiday Campaign to Encourage People to "Work Out Your Way"
"Whether as a compliment to the holidays, or an antidote to the season, we just wanted to show fitness as a fun vibe," said Oli Snoddy, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Peloton.
- Kohler Co. to Establish Energy Division as Independent Business with Platinum Equity as Majority Investment Partner
The businesses included in the portfolio are Power Systems, Engines, Home Energy, Kohler Uninterruptible Power, Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments, and Heila Technologies.
- Dr Pepper® Turns Up the Heat for College Football Fans with 2023 Limited Edition Flavor, Dr Pepper® Hot Take
Dr Pepper® Hot Take is a fiery turn on the original 23 flavors, harnessing the bold flavors of spicy peppers and honoring the sport and all of the hot takes that come with college football fandom.
- Hallmark elevates holiday traditions with seasonal gifts and new greeting cards The year of 2023 was rich in commemorations of all kinds, with nostalgia playing an important role in entertainment and pop culture trends. From new collections that embrace this cultural shift, to holiday classics that celebrate the spirit of the season, Hallmark has everything shoppers need to welcome wonder and give joy.
- IBM Launches $500 Million Enterprise AI Venture Fund
With a differentiated model and strategy consisting of domain expertise from across IBM and a dedicated portfolio development team, the IBM Enterprise AI Venture Fund will invest in current and future AI leaders that are helping businesses around the world realize the potential of AI for business.
- Azazie and The Bachelorette Star, Charity Lawson, Collaborate on Ultimate Bride-to-Be Holiday Gift Guide
From chic bridal dress styles and accessories to personalized gifts, this guide has it all. Charity Lawson's impeccable taste ensures that each item is not only beautiful but also practical, making it a truly valuable resource for those planning their weddings.
