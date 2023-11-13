FULL BEV SUPER COUPE HEADS KARMA AUTOMOTIVE'S NEW VEHICLE PORTFOLIO

Vehicle Intro Showcases Automaker's New Brand/Design Philosophy and Foray into Ultra-Luxury Sector

"The Karma business is at a crucial juncture. We're relaunching and rebranding the company, producing some stunning, timeless vehicles that will lead the organization on a new journey."

--Marques McCammon, Karma President

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive revealed its new ultra-luxury vehicle lineup at the Nov. 10-12 Wynn Concours in Las Vegas. The revamped portfolio from the Southern California electric vehicle and technology company is headlined by the Kaveya, a full battery electric (BEV) super coupe that will be available in two versions projected to go 0-60 mph in under three seconds.

The debut of the Karma Kaveya, with butterfly doors and targeted 0-60 speed in under 3 seconds (PRNewswire)

"Karma has experienced its share of highs and lows during the past 10 years. I'm intent on fulfilling Karma's true potential," says Karma President Marques McCammon, who joined the automaker in March. "I was tasked with remaking the company, and today is only the first step toward establishing Karma as a high image marque – America's ultra-luxury vehicle.

"We're going to travel a path unlike other car companies. We are reintroducing the Karma brand and a vehicle lineup that is designed to age gracefully. We're also investing in technologies that will separate our vehicles from the masses, creating new and bespoke experiences that put the driver first and the technology in its rightful place as a supporting character.

"Undoubtedly, our plan is aggressive. After rolling out our initial new vehicles beginning in Q3 2024, we will debut new products and concepts every six months."

A quick look:

Kaveya – EV super coupe GT featuring two versions with 250-plus mile range and butterfly doors: All-wheel drive, more than 1,000 horsepower, target speed more than 180 mph, available Q4 2026; and rear-wheel drive, 536 horsepower, available Q4 2025. "This is Karma's flagship, setting our corporate direction for the future," says McCammon. Click here for vehicle specs and here for the Kaveya press kit.

Also teased during the event:

Revero – Return of the brand's signature range extended hybrid electric touring sedan, this updated version of the automaker's 2016 classic rear-wheel drive includes 80-mile electric range and will be available Q3 2024. "There's always consumer demand for the timelessly beautiful, exclusive Revero luxury sedan, which is range and charge anxiety-free driving at its finest," says McCammon. Click here for vehicle specs.

Gyesera – Karma's first full BEV touring sedan features rear wheel drive, with an 11.6-inch infotainment screen and is available Q4 2024. "There is so much more coming to market from Karma. Today, Gyesera is just a preview, with full details available as we step into 2024," says McCammon. Click here for vehicle specs.

The Karma design team is led by Vice President Global Design Michelle Christensen, a 20-year industry veteran who previously directed the 2017 remodel of the award-winning Acura NSX supercar.

"At Acura, the brand heritage was already established," says Christensen. "One of the most exciting challenges at Karma has been rebranding the company and giving it new life.

"Karma has such amazing potential, which Marques is intent on pursuing at hyper-speed. Designing vehicles – especially high-end exotic vehicles – historically takes years. But thanks to high-tech collaboration tools, a newfound team alignment on all levels of the company, and Marques's introduction of low volume production-techniques, it's taken eight months to conceptualize three gorgeous low, long, fast representations of our new Karma identity, which are futuristic, yet beautifully timeless."

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive (www.karmaautomotive.com) is an ultra-luxury vehicle company that engineers, designs and manufactures its electric and range extended electric vehicles in Southern California. Headquartered in Irvine, with a production facility up the road in Moreno Valley, Karma's dealer network includes North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East.

2024 will mark Karma's 10th anniversary – a yearlong celebration that features the world debut of several vehicles, a renewed focus on the company's mission to be an inspiration for a cleaner global future as well as the introduction of Karma's new brand campaign.

CONTACT: Jeff Green 310-291-1977 (jgreen@karmaautomotive.com)

Karma VP Global Design Michelle Christensen introduces the Kaveya, with a targeted top speed or more than 180 mph (PRNewswire)

