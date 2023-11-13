MASTER METER ANNOUNCES NEW VP OF SALES

Ian MacLeod will lead the company's northeast sales division

MANSFIELD, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Meter, a world leader in water measurement solutions and services, has announced that Ian MacLeod will join the company as Vice President of Sales for the northeastern United States, effective immediately. In this role, MacLeod will apply decades of water industry sales and marketing management experience to lead Master Meter's sales efforts in the northeast region.

MacLeod has over 25 years of sales and marketing expertise in the water industry, including 15 years as the Vice President of Marketing for Master Meter. Most recently, MacLeod served as Vice President of Sales, North America, for Kamstrup. Over his career, he has also held positions with VODA.ai, Elster, HD Supply, and Neptune Technology Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ian back to the Master Meter family," said Tim Hanes, Master Meter's Executive Vice President. "His wealth of experience and broad insights into the water market will be key assets as we solidify and expand our presence in the northeast."

"Master Meter is truly a leader in water technology innovation. The company's mission to provide water utilities with exceptional tools for the measurement of water and delivery of data align perfectly with my passion for smart water management," MacLeod said. "I am excited to return to Master Meter in this new role."

With the addition of MacLeod, Master Meter will have a strategic sales leadership team dedicated to covering the northeast, southeast and western regions of North America.

About Master Meter

Master Meter is a subsidiary of Israel-based Arad LTD, a world leader in the field of water measurement solutions and services. This direct pipeline to world-class innovation allows Master Meter to provide North American water utilities with precise digital measurement, data delivery, and water management software that optimizes revenue, improves efficiencies, and promotes water stewardship through enhanced customer engagement. Master Meter continually expands its solutions portfolio of new and innovative smart water technologies in support of today's highly dynamic water utility business environment, and the water department's rapidly evolving role within a Smart City and IoT strategic plan. Our smart water brands include Sonata & Octave Ultrasonic meters, Allegro AMI, Harmony Encore MDM, and My Water Advisor Customer Portal. Visit www.mastermeter.com to learn more.

