Digital Brands Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

In October, the Company began generating internal free cash flow

First quarter 2024 wholesale bookings are $4.5 million, which does not include e-commerce revenue, wholesale re-orders and licensing income

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We are pleased to have turned Sundry around. Based on current trends and first quarter wholesale bookings, we are past the brand's bottom set in August. For example, we have tripled Sundry's first quarter 2024 wholesale bookings versus the brand's third quarter 2023 wholesale revenue," said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

"The increase in our revenue, coupled with the cost synergies, has resulted in meaningful operating leverage and internal free cash flow that started in October. We expect our internal free cash flow to continue going forward."

Results for the Third Quarter

This excludes revenue from Harper & Jones as it was spun out in the second quarter



This represents the lowest point of Sundry's wholesale revenue based on current trends, as well as the brand's first quarter wholesale bookings

Gross profit margins increased to 52.3% from 36.0% a year ago

G&A expenses, excluding non-cash item expenses, decreased 30.8% to $1.6 million compared to $2.3 million a year ago



G&A expenses included $2.1M in non-cash expenses associated with D&A, amortization of loan discount, and stock option expense

Sales and marketing expenses ratio was 35.3% compared to 38.5% a year ago

Net operating loss, excluding the non-cash charges was $1.2 million compared to a loss of $2.5 million a year ago Net loss per diluted share, excluding non-cash expenses, was $2.6 million , or $8.92 per share



"As we stated, the Board is reviewing strategic alternatives given the continued dislocation between Digital Brand Group's public market value and the intrinsic value of the Company's underlying assets and operating performance. We believe the first quarter 2024 wholesale bookings and the monthly internal free cash flow illustrate how significant this dislocation has become. To illustrate this dislocation, we are on a $18 million wholesale revenue run rate for 2024, which does not include any benefit from additional revenue from e-commerce, stores and licensing income," said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.

Conference Call and Webcast Details Updated

Forward-looking Statements

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended















September 30,

September 30,















2023

2022

2023

2022



















Restated





Restated Net revenues



$ 3,257,332

$ 2,658,844

$ 12,127,135

$ 7,937,406 Cost of net revenues

1,554,044

1,700,547

6,094,532

5,252,943



Gross profit

1,703,288

958,298

6,032,603

2,684,464





























Operating expenses:

















General and administrative

3,735,527

2,979,915

12,115,590

11,053,536

Sales and marketing

1,151,377

1,022,331

3,188,054

3,252,418

Distribution

238,546

97,737

750,945

522,510

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

(702,885)

(10,698,475)

6,418,355



Total operating expenses

5,125,450

3,397,098

5,356,114

21,246,820





























Income (loss) from operations

(3,422,162)

(2,438,800)

676,489

(18,562,356)





























Other income (expense):

















Interest expense

(1,956,080)

(2,271,548)

(4,907,567)

(6,002,160)

Other non-operating income (expenses)

(57,752)

(23,690)

(734,501)

2,629,685



Total other income (expense), net

(2,013,832)

(2,295,238)

(5,642,068)

(3,372,475)





























Income tax benefit (provision)

-

-

-

- Net loss from continuing operations

(5,435,994)

(4,734,038)

(4,965,579)

(21,934,831) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(160,433)

(1,562,503)

(326,507) Net loss







$ (5,435,994)

$ (4,894,471)

$ (6,528,082)

$ (22,261,338)





























Weighted average common shares outstanding -

















basic and diluted

373,498

21,150

283,673

13,649 Net loss from continuing per common share - basic and diluted

$ (14.55)

$ (223.83)

$ (17.50)

$ (1,607.05)



DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

















Nine Months Ended















September 30,















2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss









$ (6,528,082)

$ (22,261,338) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

2,485,166

1,669,782 Amortization of loan discount and fees

1,956,355

4,610,234 Loss on extinguishment of debt

689,100

- Loss on disposition of business

2,923,940

- Stock-based compensation









308,511

491,945 Shares issued for services









1,656,417

- Change in credit reserve









354,282

(26,429) Change in fair value of contingent consideration









(12,098,475)

6,418,355 Discontinued operations









7,666

- Fees incurred in connection with debt financings

-

48,245 Change in fair value of warrant liability









-

(18,223) Change in fair value of derivative liability









-

(794,477) Forgiveness of Payroll Protection Program









-

(1,760,755) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

153,479

(289,061) Due from factor, net

72,220

433,671 Inventory

514,955

100,006 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(366,615)

(522,434) Accounts payable

182,242

382,943 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,088,763

1,715,221 Deferred revenue

(183,782)

119,977 Accrued interest

326,219

992,482 Net cash used in operating activities









(6,457,638)

(8,689,857) Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash disposed













(18,192)

- Purchase of property, equipment and software













(27,855)

(5,533) Deposits













87,378

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

41,331

(5,533) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds (repayments) from related party advances

(218,967)

(162,692) Advances (repayments) from factor

154,073

(60,735) Proceeds from venture debt













-

237,500 Issuance of loans and note payable

5,799,989

248,858 Repayments of convertible and promissory notes

(8,840,092)

(3,068,750) Issuance of convertible notes payable













-

3,751,250 Exercise of warrants













1,167,566

- Issuance of common stock in public offering













10,000,003

9,347,450 Offering costs













(1,854,622)

(1,930,486) Net cash provided by financing activities

6,207,950

8,362,395 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(208,357)

(332,995) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,275,616

528,394 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,067,259

$ 195,399





















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ -

$ - Cash paid for interest

$ 1,176,305

$ 318,576





















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:







Conversion of notes into common stock













$ -

$ 1,802,372 Conversion of notes into preferred stock













$ 5,759,177

$ - Right of use asset













$ 467,738

$ 152,387 Warrants issued in connection with note













$ -

$ 790,540 Derivative liability in connection with convertible note













$ -

$ 559,957 Conversion of related party notes and payables into preferred and common stock













$ -

$ 25,000 Conversion of venture debt into preferred stock













$ -

$ 6,300,000



DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS









































September 30,

December 31,

















2023

2022

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,067,259

$ 1,275,616





Accounts receivable, net

419,125

583,368





Due from factor, net

258,825

839,400





Inventory

4,710,327

5,122,564





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,194,544

766,901





Assets per discontinued operations, current

-

241,544









Total current assets

7,650,080

8,829,393

Property, equipment and software, net

98,170

104,512

Goodwill





8,973,501

8,973,501

Intangible assets, net

10,701,764

12,906,238

Deposits





106,547

193,926

Right of use asset

207,745

102,349

Assets per discontinued operations

-

2,628,136









Total assets

$ 27,737,807

$ 33,738,055

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)









Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 8,273,340

$ 8,016,173





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,781,632

3,936,920





Due to related parties

336,250

555,217





Contingent consideration liability

-

12,098,475





Convertible note payable, net

100,000

2,721,800





Accrued interest payable

1,888,014

1,561,795





Loan payable, current

1,878,023

1,829,629





Promissory note payable, net

4,899,018

9,000,000





Right of use liability, current portion

203,401

102,349





Liabilities per discontinued operations, current

-

1,071,433









Total current liabilities

22,359,678

40,893,791

Loan payable

150,000

150,000

Right of use liability

6,784

-

Liabilities per discontinued operations

-

147,438









Total liabilities

22,516,462

41,191,229

























Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity (deficit):











Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares













issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

-

-



Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,800 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and













outstanding as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

1

1



Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 5,671 shares designated, 5,671 and 0 shares issued and













outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

1

-



Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 578,090 and 317,502 shares













issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

58

18



Additional paid-in capital

115,496,683

96,294,123



Accumulated deficit

(110,275,397)

(103,747,316)









Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

5,221,345

(7,453,174)









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 27,737,807

$ 33,738,055



DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co

Phone: (800) 593-1047

