TENNIS CHAMPION VENUS WILLIAMS JOINS REINSTEIN ROSS GOLDSMITHS TO LAUNCH THE NEW DIAMOND MATCH™ JEWELRY COLLECTION

Venus Williams partners with the coveted jewelry brand to develop her very first jewelry line, while also unveiling her new title as Designer in Residence.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinstein Ross, the distinguished jewelry brand renowned for its exquisite brushed gold creations in iconic custom gold alloys and rare gemstones, is proud to unveil its new partnership with tennis champion and entrepreneur, Venus Williams. Together, they are excited to introduce the Diamond Match™ collection. Redefining what everyday jewelry looks and feels like, Venus wanted to empower jewelry lovers to express their individuality through one-of-a-kind pieces.

Venus Williams showcases her Diamond Match™ Collection with Reinstein Ross in striking campaign imagery shot by renowned photographer, Gillian Laub. (PRNewswire)

Available starting today, the collection offers a captivating selection of 20-karat peach gold, domed diamond Pavé jewelry pieces. The line includes stud earrings, drop earrings, bracelets, necklaces and a ring. Influenced by Reinstein Ross' hunter link clasp and co-designed by Williams, the collection encapsulates jewelry that is as unique as it is empowering.

Venus Williams brings her own sense of style, empowerment and design expertise to this remarkable collaboration as Reinstein Ross' new Designer in Residence - where she worked alongside renowned Reinstein Ross' Goldsmith guild in designing and creating the collection. This collaborative debut exemplifies exceptional artisanal craftsmanship, transforming the Diamond Match™ collection into modern heirlooms. Inspired by her love of Pavé pieces and a Match Ring – a very sentimental piece which she used to wear during her tennis matches – The Diamond Match™ collection embodies the facets of inner beauty amplified through bespoke designs.

"I was thrilled to partner with Reinstein Ross because of their commitment to creating pieces that are both brilliant and uniquely one-of-a-kind. For me, jewelry has always been more than just an accessory – it's been a means of self-expression, both on and off the court, and the Diamond Match™ Collection encapsulates that essence. We designed each piece in this collection as a testament to the belief that fashion should not be about conforming to someone else's idea of beauty, but about celebrating your own. It's about inspiring women to feel bespoke, to be unapologetically themselves, and to cherish their inner radiance," said Williams.

Sarah Blair, CEO of Reinstein Ross, expressed excitement about this collaboration, saying, "Working with Venus has been an incredible journey. Her vision aligns perfectly with our brand values rooted in sublime, quiet luxury and creating elegant pieces that are not only beautiful, but also empower the individuals who wear them. We aim to create jewelry that becomes iconic and recognizable to our atelier while maintaining that bespoke feel. This collaboration embodies the essence of Venus Williams' unique style and the artistry of Reinstein Ross."

The Diamond Match™ collection unites Venus Williams' dynamic spirit and distinctive style with the timelessness and craftsmanship that Reinstein Ross is renowned for. The Diamond Match™ collection ranges from $2,800 to $25,000 and is available for purchase on ReinsteinRoss.com, and in-store at Reinstein Ross' new flagship on the Upper East Side designed in partnership with Francis D'Heane from D'Apostrophe Architects.

