Bestpass Named a 2024 FreightTech 25 Company

Prestigious award recognizes the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight industry

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass, Inc., a comprehensive payment platform provider and the leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, has been named a 2024 top 25 innovation company by FreightWaves. FreightWaves, the leading provider of real-time analytics and news for the global freight market, uses the FreightTech 25 awards to highlight the most groundbreaking and disruptive companies in the freight technology sector.

Over 250 companies were nominated, one hundred of these were named to the FreightTech 100 in September, with the top 25 – the FreightTech 25 – selected from that group. Bestpass placed fourth overall among the top 25 companies listed according to voter results.

"It's an honor to be recognized by FreightWaves and the industry as a FreightTech 25 company," said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass. "The companies named are all innovators within the transportation and global supply chain markets. It's especially rewarding to know that the winners were selected by a panel of industry experts including CEOs, industry leaders, academics, and freight investors. I applaud our Bestpass teammates for boldly delivering innovation to better serve our customers."

Bestpass, founded in 2001, is a leading toll management and payment platform for those operating commercial vehicles across the U.S. and Canada. Bestpass covers 100% of major toll roads across the U.S., supports more than 30,000 customers, and processes over $1.5 billion in toll transactions annually.

Bestpass has made significant investments to enhance its suite of service offerings beyond toll management in recent years. Earlier this year, Bestpass increased its scope by launching several major new partnerships, including one with Drivewyze, the fastest growing provider of weigh station bypass and driver safety notifications, to provide its customers with an integrated offering of toll and weigh station bypass solutions. In 2022, Bestpass introduced its own citation management and payments product, and added Heavy Vehicle Usage Tax (HVUT) e-filing tax services to its portfolio through its acquisition of ExpressTruckTax, the market leader. Since 2018, Bestpass has grown its customer base and revenue by more than 3x.

Bestpass is a comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all sizes. Bestpass saves fleets time and money by consolidating payments and providing insight into cost per vehicle. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers and tolling authorities.

