Blackbaud Named Governance Team of the Year in Governance Intelligence's Annual Corporate Governance Awards

The Corporate Governance Awards recognize outstanding achievements in governance, risk and compliance

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has won the Corporate Governance Team of the Year award in the small-mid cap category at the 16th annual Corporate Governance Awards, hosted by Governance Intelligence (formerly Corporate Secretary).

"We are honored to be recognized as the Governance Team of the Year for our achievements over the past year," said Andrew Leitch, chairman of the Blackbaud board of directors and the nominating and corporate governance committee. "We consider effective corporate governance as a foundation for success and consider this award as an independent validation of our governance competencies, our policies and practices. The board of directors sets our governance policies and effectively executes such policy through an efficient partnership with senior management as a high priority in serving the best interest of the company and its stakeholders."

The Corporate Governance Awards celebrate outstanding achievements by the governance profession in areas such as hosting annual general meetings (AGMs), compliance and ethics programs, ESG reporting, entity management, use of technology, proxy statements, investor engagement and corporate transactions. A total of 42 separate companies were short-listed for their work.

The winners were selected by an independent panel of judges and announced at an in-person ceremony on Wednesday, November 8, in New York. The Corporate Governance Awards is part of Governance LIVE 2023, a series of events celebrating governance professionals and promoting excellence and good governance at public issuers.

"As a company powered by purpose, Blackbaud is dedicated to doing more than just delivering essential software. We're also accelerating our social impact and driving value for all our stakeholders through our corporate governance efforts," said Jon Olson, general counsel, Blackbaud. "We're honored to be recognized for our corporate governance program, alongside other leading public companies."

More information about the awards and the full list of winners can be found here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.