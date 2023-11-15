Cambria Hotels Grows Texas Portfolio with Waco Opening

Newest property marks upscale brand's ninth location in Texas, adding to lineup of properties throughout Southwest

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) continues the rapid expansion of its contemporary upscale brand Cambria Hotels throughout the Southwest and in locations with strong business and leisure demand with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Waco University Riverfront.

Interior lobby of Cambria Hotel Waco University Riverfront. (PRNewswire)

The four-story, 130-room property is the ninth Cambria Hotel to open in the Lone Star State, joining Austin Downtown, Austin Uptown, Austin Airport, Houston Downtown, McAllen, Plano, Richardson and Southlake. Cambria Hotels is dedicated to bringing modern, upscale accommodations to travelers' favorite destinations. This new property will offer another exciting option for guests looking to explore Texas, one of the fastest-growing states in the country.

"With a rich history anchored by academia and agriculture, Texas is quickly becoming a hub for vacationers and business travelers alike," said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president and general manager, upscale, Choice Hotels. "We look forward to expanding Cambria's unique offerings and top-notch amenities to even more guests in the Lone Star State with the opening of the new Cambria Hotel Waco University Riverfront."

Conveniently situated at 110 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, the newest Cambria features locally inspired design and décor and upscale amenities, including:

Sophisticated guest rooms with design-forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush premium bedding

Immersive spa-inspired bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Elegant onsite dining with menus that capture the local flavors, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options and a refreshing coffee and juice bar

State-of-the-art fitness center

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for work or relaxation, including an outdoor patio, hot tub, and 2 pools in the courtyard area.

7,000 square feet of stylish meeting and event spaces, including separate banquet, board and wine rooms

Cambria Contactless Concierge text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders and more

Mobile check-in option

Free WiFi and other tech-friendly features

This new property, along with those across the entire upscale segment, are connected by the award-winning loyalty program Choice Privileges. Through the program, members can earn and redeem points at over 7,000 hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands with locations in 46 countries and territories. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, cardholders can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases including gas and groceries.

Choice knows that while its franchisees are in business for themselves, they are never by themselves, with the operations and management systems and tools they provide. All owners and operators have access to Choice's suite of proprietary, cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform, the choiceADVANTAGE property management system, and Your Key to Profit, a mobile-friendly platform with profitability tools including G3, a revenue management resource to help franchisees effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory. Additionally, Choice University, the most widely awarded learning program in the hospitality industry, delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

The Cambria Hotel Waco University Riverfront was developed by KB Hotels, LLC, an award-winning hotel development company located in central Texas. There are currently more than 68 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Portland and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Cambria properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting spaces, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with more than 60 hotels open in locations like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Phoenix. Cambria was ranked #1 in the upscale segment in the J.D. Power 2023 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has approximately 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

© 2023 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Exterior of Cambria Hotel Waco Univeristy Riverfront. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, In) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.