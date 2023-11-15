ELLKAY & SIGNATURE HEALTHCARE AWARDED 2023 CHIME COLLABORATION AWARD

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in interoperability for more than 20 years, and Signature Healthcare, a private, not-for-profit, community teaching hospital, were awarded the 2023 CHIME Collaboration Award.

CHIME, The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, is the professional organization for Chief Information Officers and other senior healthcare IT leaders to collaborate, exchange ideas, develop professionally and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care throughout the communities they serve. The CHIME Collaboration Award is presented annually to recognize a CHIME member CIO and a CHIME Foundation firm who together offer a benefit to the healthcare IT community.

Ajay Kapare, ELLKAY's President, and Chief Strategy Officer, shared, "We are honored to receive this award alongside Signature Healthcare. This award is a testament to the strength of collaboration and resilience, and we are humbled to have played a part in Signature Healthcare's journey towards recovery and continued success after the terrible 10-alarm fire they faced earlier this year."

In February 2023, a ten-alarm fire broke out at Signature Healthcare threatening the safety of 176 patients and disrupting operations. The incident underscored the critical importance of data accessibility and disaster preparedness during moments of unforeseen crisis. ELLKAY's commitment to archiving and safeguarding patient data allowed Signature Healthcare to focus on their primary mission: ensuring patient safety and care continuity. This mission was reinforced by having the ability to maintain access to patient information that was both safeguarded and accessible for seamless sharing with the organizations receiving their transferred patients.

"Above all else, the decision to go with ELLKAY went beyond their exceptional technology; it was rooted in their unwavering commitment to being a true long-term partner. Their accessible leadership, deep passion for the industry, and dedication to innovation was apparent throughout our decision-making process and to this day have made them an invaluable asset to our organization," said Nicholas Syzmanski, VP & CIO, Signature Healthcare.

This collaboration extends beyond data management, encompassing mutual innovation efforts that drive progress in healthcare technology. It highlights the need for meticulous preparation, robust data infrastructure, and a trusted data management partner that truly comprehends the significance of data in healthcare. This partnership serves as an example of how such collaborations can not only enhance patient care, but also safeguard invaluable data assets, ultimately shaping the future of healthcare IT.

Read the full Signature Healthcare & ELLKAY partnership story here. To learn more about LKOasis or discuss how this solution can assist your organization visit ELLKAY.com, call 201-791-0606, or email TeamELLKAY@ELLKAY.com.

About ELLKAY:

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, serving as the sole partner to healthcare organizations for their data management and interoperability solutions. ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. Since 2002, ELLKAY has connected to over 58,000 organizations, with a system capability arsenal that has grown to 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions.

About Signature Healthcare:

As Southeastern Massachusetts' premier local provider of safe, quality care, Signature Healthcare is one of the only not-for-profit community-based healthcare delivery systems in the region; comprised of the quality, safe, award-winning Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital; Signature Medical Group (SMG), a multi-specialty physician group of more than 150 physicians practicing in 15 ambulatory locations representing over 17 different medical specialties; and the Brockton Hospital School of Nursing, the only hospital-based nursing school in Massachusetts. Signature's focus on patient safety is recognized nationally, and is a testament to the quality care patients experience when visiting our providers. Signature Healthcare is proud to be clinically affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center, bringing Boston-level, academic medical center care and research to our community.

