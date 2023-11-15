Hughes Emerges as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services. Hughes joins other Leaders who, according to Gartner, "have the ability to shape the market and provide complete and differentiating services, as well as global service and support."

"The pace of technology advancement and the increase in customer expectations emphasize the importance of partnering with the right managed services provider," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, enterprise division, Hughes. "We are using AIOps to innovate new orchestration capabilities, which is critical to delivering services at scale. We appreciate Gartner researching and evaluating this market and providers to help customers find qualified vendors. We feel our position as a Leader will help customers understand the value we provide as a global managed services provider."

Research from PWC found that top-performing organizations were 4.2 times more likely to use MSPs for strategic advantage. As enterprises face a rapidly changing technology landscape and difficult economic climate, managed network services providers can provide the right solutions and services to help enterprises solve real business challenges that position them for the future. Over the past year, Hughes has introduced several managed solutions that enable digital transformation and network modernization. Hughes expanded its suite of cybersecurity services to include managed detection and response (MDR), SOC as a service (SOCaaS) and managed Security Access Service Edge (SASE).

According to Gartner, "Enterprises use managed network services to balance expense optimization with network and security service delivery quality." Additionally, Gartner predicts that "By 2026, 60% of new software-defined, wide-area network (SD-WAN) purchases will be part of a single-vendor secure access service edge (SASE) offering, which is a major increase from 15% in 2023."

As a further example of how Hughes continues to innovate in managed services, Hughes released the Active Power Edge, a first-of-its-kind, award-winning power distribution unit (PDU) that leverages AI/ML to detect and resolve network outages. This solution utilizes data about network and power usage to provide greater insight into performance, improve customer support and automate remediation of issues.

For more information about the HughesON suite of managed network services, visit https://www.hughes.com/what-we-offer/managed-network-services

