Together Senior Health Partners with Leading ACO Rainier Health Network, an Affiliate of CommonSpirit, to Bring Dementia-Specific Care Programs to Dementia Patients

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Together Senior Health , a brain health company delivering evidence-based solutions for individuals with Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias (ADRD), today announced a new strategic partnership with Rainier Health Network , a prominent Accountable Care Organization (ACO) overseeing the healthcare of over 60,000 Medicare patients. Rainier Health Network is solely owned by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, a division of the national nonprofit health system CommonSpirit Health. The partnership will introduce Together's evidence-based suite of dementia-specific programs, including in-home virtual interventions, to patients across Rainier Health Network in Washington state.

Together Senior Health Partners with Rainier Health Network for Dementia-Specific Care Programs

Alzheimer's and related dementias affect more than 6.7 million Americans with 14 million projected cases by 2060 . The associated healthcare costs for individuals with dementia are among the highest of any condition, and payers, providers and risk bearing entities face significant challenges in managing this expanding population. According to a recent survey conducted by Sage Growth Partners , 77% of health plans and value-based care organizations agree the need to address the growing cost of ADRD is urgent or very urgent; however, only 4% have a fully-developed solution in place to support this population. Approximately half of those surveyed also indicated a concern with the costs of Leqembi and other high-cost pharmaceuticals.

Rainier Health Network, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and CommonSpirit are deeply committed to serving vulnerable populations, including making dementia care more accessible.

"Supporting our members with ADRD is critical," said Dr. Francis Mercado, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Board Chair, Rainier Health Network. "It's a vulnerable population and Together Senior Health's Moving Together™ solution is a proven, natural way to improve their lives and control costs."

Together's Moving Together™ program, grounded in over ten years of clinical research in neuroscience with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has emerged as a highly effective solution for providers, health systems, and payers. Results from Together's randomized control trial show statistically significant improvements in quality of life for individuals with cognitive decline and in caregiver ability to manage stress. Program data also support a reduction in falls and proven annual cost savings of up to $4,300 per participant per year. Participants in the Moving Together™ program are highly engaged and experiencing positive health outcomes , with studies showing a +72 NPS score, 96% program satisfaction rate as well as improvements across physical and cognitive function, emotional wellbeing and social connection. Caregivers in the program have also benefited, reporting enhanced caregiving skills and better health.

"We are proud of the positive impact Together is making on the lives of those affected by dementia and are excited to partner with one of the nation's premier ACOs to extend dementia-specific programs to its patients," said Alissa Meade, CEO, Together Senior Health. "Rainier Health Network, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and Together share a deep commitment to providing holistic dementia solutions that enrich the lives of participants while empowering forward-thinking, risk-bearing organizations to engage and manage this rapidly growing patient population effectively."

Together's Moving Together™ program provides an evidence-based, non-pharmacological intervention for dementia, and a safe, cost-effective alternative to high-cost drugs that are not clinically appropriate for many ADRD patients and which have potential side effects. The program allows payers and risk-bearing healthcare organizations to more effectively manage ADRD patients, resulting in improved engagement, reduced costs and improved health outcomes. Built-in partnership with healthcare innovation company Redesign Health, Together Senior Health's novel solution is positioned to become the leading dementia-specific virtual program and alternative to high-cost pharmacologicals. The company has been gaining significant industry traction, with notable commercial partnerships and research affiliates including VNS Health, VillageMD and the Alzheimer's Association.

The company offers a spectrum of curricula with additional behavioral interventions to address a range of severities from mild cognitive decline to Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, Together is commercializing RADAR, its proprietary ADRD identification and stratification algorithm. With RADAR, payors and risk-bearing healthcare organizations can identify people at highest risk for Alzheimer's disease, dementia and cognitive decline using claims data, electronic health record information and other relevant data.

About Together Senior Health

Together Senior Health is a brain health company delivering evidence-based solutions to improve quality of life and health outcomes for individuals with Alzheimer's, dementia and cognitive decline. Founded by brain scientists, therapists and changemakers, Together Senior Health's integrated solution combines over a decade of clinical evidence, real-world user experience and engaging community-based programming. The company partners with Medicare Advantage health plans, ACOs and other risk bearing healthcare organizations to provide its tailored solutions and deliver impact. Together Senior Health has received over $8M in grant funding and is collaborating with leading institutions like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to advance new field research in cognitive health. To learn more, visit togetherseniorhealth.com .

About Rainier Health Network

As an accountable care organization (ACO), Rainier Health Network (solely owned by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health) is transforming health care delivery with physician-led and patient-centered care. With a network of more than 7,000 health care providers in the Puget Sound region, patients are supported every step of the way. Our value-based approach brings together patients, providers and payers in a system that rewards high-quality care and healthy outcomes. Rainier Health Network is a participant in the Puget Sound High Value Network (PSHVN), comprised of the highest quality health care organizations. We provide flexible, affordable health care for members of the School Employees Benefits Board (SEBB) and Public Employees Benefits Board (PEBB) programs. Rainier Health Network is located throughout Western Washington and includes leading providers from:

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally known for superior quality. With a team of 18,000 team members, including nearly 5,000 employed physicians and affiliated providers, we unite the brightest healthcare minds in the region to provide world-class clinical excellence at 10 hospitals and nearly 300 sites of care throughout the Puget Sound area. We are proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS, and Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research. We embrace our community's uniquely vibrant, active culture by providing holistic, personalized and patient-centered care. We are committed to caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, especially the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Learn more at www.vmfh.org .

