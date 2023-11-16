Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB 2.1million ( US$ 0.3million ), showed a profit for another quarter since the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB15.5 million ( US$2.1 million ), the fourth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability.

GMV for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB5,665.4 million ( US$776.5 million ), an increase of 6.4% sequentially primarily due to a 6.0% and 0.5% sequential increase in order volume and AOV, respectively.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB130.1 million ( US$ 17.8 million ), demonstrating the resilience of our business after COVID-19.

Mr. Changlin Liang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dingdong, stated,

"In the third quarter, we recorded non-GAAP basis net income of RMB15.5 million, with a net profit margin of 0.3% on a non-GAAP basis, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability as we continue to prioritize strategy of "efficiency first, with due consideration of scale". In addition, we achieved quarterly profitability on a GAAP basis for the second time since the fourth quarter of 2022. Sustaining profitability over the past four consecutive quarters on a non-GAAP basis is critical for both Dingdong and the industry. First of all, it indicates that we have successfully navigated the difficult macro-economic and competitive environment we found ourselves in with many doubting the sustainability of the sector. Second, it reflects the corporate flexibility and adaptability we maintain. With the market continuing to change rapidly, these attributes will remain critical to our long-term sustainability. Third, among the leading companies competing in the sector, we are the first to achieve profitability. It was a long and difficult journey to get here, but we stuck to our principles and vision which kept us on the right path. Lastly, having passed the profitability milestone, we are confidently looking to the future where we will maintain sustainable long-term growth. We have successfully meet our guidances for the first three quarters this year, and we are confident to achieve non-GAAP profitability in the fourth quarter and full year 2023."

Mr. Song Wang, Senior Vice President of Dingdong, stated,

"In the third quarter, we recorded GMV of RMB5.67 billion and revenue of RMB5.14 billion, representing an increase of 6.4% and 6.2%, respectively, as compared to the second quarter this year. The increases were mainly due to a 6.0% increase in order volume and a 0.5% increase in AOV relative to the prior quarter. As we achieved four consecutive quarters of non-GAAP profitability and another quarter of positive net profit margin on a GAAP basis since the fourth quarter of 2022, we managed to increase our gross profit margin by 0.4 percentage points year-over-year, reaching 30.4% in this quarter. Additionally, each of our expense ratio was optimized. We recorded a positive operating cash inflow of RMB130.1 million in this quarter. The continued improvement of the profitability of our core business provide us with more adequate financial reserves to respond to changes in the market as well as for future operations."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB5,139.7 million (US$704.5 million) compared with total revenues of RMB5,942.5 million in the same quarter of 2022, primarily due to withdrawal from a number of cities and stations in 2022 and in the second quarter of this year. Furthermore, consumers have demonstrated a heightened interest in offline consumption, and travel activity has significantly increased post COVID-19 pandemic, both of which have led to a year-over-year decline of sales. Order volumes increased by 6.0% as compared to the second quarter, driven by an increase in monthly order frequency and the rapid growth of orders originating from Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.

Product Revenues were RMB5,082.5 million ( US$696.6 million ) compared with product revenues of RMB5,872.4 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Service Revenues were RMB57.2 million ( US$7.8 million ) compared with service revenues of RMB70.1 million in the same quarter of 2022, primarily because we experienced a temporary surge in membership during the third quarter of 2022 due to the impact of COVID-19.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB5,163.7 million (US$707.7 million), a decrease of 17.6% from RMB6,267.8 million in the same quarter of 2022, with a detailed breakdown as below:

Cost of goods sold was RMB3,577.5 million ( US$490.3 million ), a decrease of 13.9% from RMB4,157.0 million in the same quarter of 2022. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues decreased to 69.6% from 70.0% in the same quarter of 2022. Gross margin increased slightly to 30.4% from 30.0% in the same quarter of 2022.

Fulfillment expenses were RMB1,199.3 million ( US$164.4 million ), a decrease of 24.8% from RMB1,595.3 million in the same quarter of 2022. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 23.3% from 26.8% in the same quarter of 2022. This ratio has continuously improved in recent quarters.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB98.2 million ( US$13.5 million ), a decrease of 22.8% from RMB127.2 million in the same quarter of 2022, primarily due to withdrawal from a few cities in 2022 and in the second quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses were RMB89.3 million ( US$12.2 million ), a decrease of 33.0% from RMB133.3 million in the same quarter of 2022, mainly due to the improved efficiency of our staff.

Product development expenses were RMB199.3 million ( US$27.3 million ), a decrease of 21.8% from RMB255.0 million in the same quarter of 2022, primarily due to our improved R&D human resources efficiency. While advocating for energy and resource saving, we will continue to invest in our product development capabilities, agricultural technology, data algorithms, and other technology infrastructure, to further enhance our competitiveness.

Loss from operations was RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million), compared with operating loss of RMB353.8 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Net income was RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million), compared with net loss of RMB344.9 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB15.5 million (US$2.1 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB285.2 million in the same quarter of 2022. In addition, non-GAAP net (loss) / income margin, which is the Company's non-GAAP net (loss) / income as a percentage of revenues, was 0.3% compared with negative 4.8% in the same quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB0.00 (US$0.00), compared with net loss per share of RMB1.07 in the same quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, was RMB0.04 (US$0.01), compared with non-GAAP net loss per share of RMB0.89 in the same quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB5,631.8 million (US$771.9 million) as of September 30, 2023, compared with RMB6,493.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

We are a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh produce, prepared food, and other food products through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our Dingdong production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be Chinese families' first choice for food shopping.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.100.me.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net (loss)/income, non-GAAP net (loss) / income margin, non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share, basic and diluted, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges and do not correlate to any operating activity trends. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of industry peers and may not be comparable with their non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 29, 2023 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Dingdong's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Dingdong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Dingdong's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dingdong's goals and strategies; Dingdong's future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the fresh grocery ecommerce market in China; Dingdong's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Dingdong's expectations regarding its relationships with its users, clients, business partners, and other stakeholders; competition in Dingdong's industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to Dingdong's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)











As of







December 31,

2022



September 30, 2023



September 30, 2023







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

ASSETS



















Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents



1,856,187



1,296,558



177,708

Restricted cash



2,763



1,150



158

Short-term investments



4,636,774



4,335,268



594,198

Accounts receivable, net



141,468



130,121



17,835

Inventories



604,884



509,268



69,801

Advance to suppliers



83,835



78,183



10,716

Prepayments and other current assets



170,336



158,506



21,724

Total current assets



7,496,247



6,509,054



892,140























Non-current assets:



















Property and equipment, net



314,980



206,505



28,304

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,425,117



1,205,583



165,239

Other non-current assets



145,563



111,611



15,297

Total non-current assets



1,885,660



1,523,699



208,840























TOTAL ASSETS



9,381,907



8,032,753



1,100,980























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable



1,886,689



1,464,025



200,661

Customer advances and deferred revenue



253,010



231,265



31,698

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



810,963



638,714



87,543

Salary and welfare payable



329,104



201,305



27,591

Operating lease liabilities, current



693,496



656,577



89,991

Short-term borrowings



4,237,978



3,694,002



506,305

Total current liabilities



8,211,240



6,885,888



943,789























Non-current liabilities:



















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



678,000



516,845



70,840

Other non-current liabilities



75,000



121,365



16,634

Total non-current liabilities



753,000



638,210



87,474























TOTAL LIABILITIES



8,964,240



7,524,098



1,031,263



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)











As of







December 31, 2022



September 30, 2023



September 30, 2023







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CONTINUED)

Mezzanine Equity:



















Redeemable noncontrolling interests



107,490



113,859



15,606























TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY



107,490



113,859



15,606























Shareholders' equity



















Ordinary shares



4



4



1

Additional paid-in capital



13,922,811



14,041,347



1,924,526

Treasury stock



(20,666)



(20,666)



(2,833)

Accumulated deficit



(13,580,086)



(13,673,346)



(1,874,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive

(loss)/income



(11,886)



47,457



6,505























TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



310,177



394,796



54,111























TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY

AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



9,381,907



8,032,753



1,100,980



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)











For the three months ended September 30,







2022



2023



2023







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Revenues:



















Product revenues



5,872,423



5,082,513



696,616

Service revenues



70,105



57,168



7,836























Total revenues



5,942,528



5,139,681



704,452























Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of goods sold



(4,157,021)



(3,577,451)



(490,330)

Fulfillment expenses



(1,595,251)



(1,199,328)



(164,382)

Sales and marketing expenses



(127,174)



(98,239)



(13,465)

Product development expenses



(255,022)



(199,313)



(27,318)

General and administrative expenses



(133,339)



(89,337)



(12,245)























Total operating costs and expenses



(6,267,807)



(5,163,668)



(707,740)























Other operating income/(loss), net



(28,489)



15,359



2,105

Loss from operations



(353,768)



(8,628)



(1,183)

Interest income



29,300



40,103



5,497

Interest expenses



(34,648)



(24,412)



(3,346)

Other (expenses)/income, net



14,345



(1,463)



(201)























(Loss) / income before income tax



(344,771)



5,600



767























Income tax expenses



(83)



(3,496)



(479)























Net (loss) / income



(344,854)



2,104



288























Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



(2,025)



(2,187)



(300)























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



(346,879)



(83)



(12)



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)

































For the three months ended September 30,







2022



2023



2023







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share:



















Basic and diluted



(1.07)



(0.00)



(0.00)

Shares used in net loss per Class A and Class B

ordinary share computation:



















Basic and diluted



324,195,243



325,139,721



325,139,721

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:



















Foreign currency translation adjustments



106,305



(12,481)



(1,710)























Comprehensive loss



(238,549)



(10,377)



(1,422)























Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



(2,025)



(2,187)



(300)























Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders



(240,574)



(12,564)



(1,722)



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)











For the three months ended September 30,







2022



2023



2023







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)























Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities



(407,500)



130,111



17,833























Net cash used in investing activities



(362,730)



(380,246)



(52,117)























Net cash generated from financing activities



158,762



18,448



2,529























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash



16,164



(785)



(108)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash



(595,304)



(232,472)



(31,863)























Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of the period



2,012,819



1,530,180



209,729

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

end of the period



1,417,515



1,297,708



177,866



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)











For the three months ended

September 30,







2022



2023



2023







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Net (loss) / income



(344,854)



2,104



288

Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



59,683



13,406



1,837

Non-GAAP net (loss) / income



(285,171)



15,510



2,125













































Net (loss) / income margin



(5.8 %)



0.0 %



0.0 %

Add: share-based compensation expenses



1.0 %



0.3 %



0.3 %

Non-GAAP net (loss) / income margin



(4.8 %)



0.3 %



0.3 %























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



(346,879)



(83)



(12)























Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



59,683



13,406



1,837

Non-GAAP net (loss) / income attributable to ordinary

shareholders



(287,196)



13,323



1,825























Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share:



















Basic and diluted



(1.07)



(0.00)



(0.00)

Add: share-based compensation expenses



0.18



0.04



0.01

Non-GAAP net (loss) / income per Class A and Class B

ordinary share:



















Basic and diluted



(0.89)



0.04



0.01





(1) Share-based compensation expenses are recognized as follows:













For the three months ended September 30,







2022



2023



2023







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)























Fulfillment expenses



10,831



5,335



730

Sales and marketing expenses



2,330



332



46

Product development expenses



30,790



6,881



943

General and administrative expenses



15,732



858



118























Total



59,683



13,406



1,837



