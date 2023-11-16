Heuron to Participate in RSNA 2023, Showcasing Neuro AI Solutions and Presenting Abstract on AI Solutions for Stroke

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heuron, a medical AI (artificial intelligence) imaging software solution company, under the leadership of CEO Dr. Donghoon Shin, is scheduled to take part in the 2023 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference, scheduled for this month in Chicago, U.S. The company will showcase booth exhibitions and present research abstracts at the event.

During this conference, Heuron will be showcasing Heuron AgingCare Suite™, an MRI-based diagnostic support solution for degenerative brain diseases, and Heuron StroCare Suite™, a non-contrast CT-based comprehensive diagnostic support solution for stroke. They will also feature Veuron-Brain-pAb3, which recently obtained certification (510(k) Clearance) from the U.S. FDA. In addition to introducing their products, Heuron will offer attendees the opportunity to experience product demonstrations and provide insights into how each product can enhance workflow, increase diagnostic accuracy, and improve reading efficiency.

Moreover, during the research abstract presentation, Heuron will disclose the clinical evaluation results of Heuron ELVO, a component of Heuron StroCare Suite™, designed to identify patients with suspected emergent large vessel occlusions automatically.

The current stroke diagnosis and treatment procedure typically starts with a non-contrast CT scan to rule out cerebral hemorrhage. If hemorrhage is not detected, a CT angiography may be conducted by the clinician to detect large vessel occlusion, then treatment decisions are made based on these results. However, if the possibility to identify patients in need of immediate intervention during the initial non-contrast CT scan without the requirement for CT angiography, it would significantly reduce the treatment time, leading to improved patient outcomes and survival rates.

In this study, the accuracy of identifying patients with emergent large vessel occlusion based on non-contrast CT images was compared, both with and without reference to Heuron ELVO's analysis results. The study concluded that Heuron ELVO significantly enhances clinical efficacy by enabling physicians to make faster and more accurate diagnoses.

Heuron's CEO, Dr. Donghoon Shin, stated, "Through this special gathering of medical imaging experts and industry professionals from around the world, we plan to introduce Heuron's innovative product lineup and our unique AI technology to the global market. We are committed to actively promoting the adoption of Heuron's AI solutions in the medical field across various countries."

The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) is the world's largest radiology organization, with approximately 50,000 members including healthcare professionals, manufacturers, distributors, and companies. In addition to the exhibition, there will be opportunities to share the latest trends, new technologies, and study results in the field of radiology.

Heuron is a medical AI software company specializing in brain and neurological disorders, founded in 2017 by Professor Donghoon Shin of the Department of Neurology at Gachon University Gil Medical Center. Heuron provides diagnostic support AI software designed to automatically perform quantitative analyses on medical images of the brain, including MRI, PET, and CT, specifically for neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson's disease, dementia, and strokes. This software aids healthcare professionals in making accurate and swift diagnoses. Heuron developed Korea's first dementia analysis software that obtained approval from the U.S. FDA and acquired European CE certification.

