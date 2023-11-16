Let Them Eat Taters: Turn Thanksgiving into a Potato-Packed Extravaganza at Every Course - Even Dessert!

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows it's not Thanksgiving without mashed potatoes. But the spud is no one-trick pony when it comes to the holidays. While the humble potato is Thanksgiving's most steadfast side dish, it's ready to be the star of the show. This Thanksgiving, Potatoes USA shares how America's favorite vegetable can be a showstopper in every course, from appetizers to desserts.

Up your Thanksgiving game with delicious potato-infused recipes for every course of the big meal. Featured here are the Sheet Pan Roasted Turkey and Herbed Potatoes, Potato Tart with Roasted Tomatoes and Feta and Tres Leches Potato Poundcake. (PRNewswire)

Ready to take on the challenge of using potatoes in every Thanksgiving dish? Make this a Spudsgiving to remember!

A Thanksgiving staple since the 18th century, potatoes are an incredibly versatile vegetable and can be a tasty addition to every step of the Thanksgiving meal. Potatoes also pack a nutritional punch with the highest potassium among the top 20 most eaten vegetables and 3 grams of plant-based protein per 5.3-ounce, skin-on serving.

Importantly, potatoes also provide vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options to Thanksgiving guests with diverse dietary needs and preferences.

Appe-taters

Picture this: the turkey trot is over. Dinner isn't ready yet, but everybody's starving. Appetizers are a crucial standby for any seasoned Thanksgiving chef – both to keep your guests from getting "hangry" and to keep you fueled in the kitchen.

Or maybe you're more of a football-watching family? Potato appetizers are classic game-day cravings that will hit the spot.

Regardless of your family traditions, these gluten-free, vegetarian appetizers are delicious and filling enough to keep you and your guests satisfied.

Turkey and Potato Matchmaking

For the folks tired of cleaning a million pots and pans in the aftermath of Thanksgiving, give yourself a break with a one-pan turkey and herbed potatoes recipe.

Or, for families that want a showstopping turkey dish that won't take four-plus hours in the oven, consider a gorgeous potato and turkey pot pie. Even better, kids can help make a decorative crust to show off their artistic skills in the kitchen!

Vegetarian-Friendly Spud Showstoppers

Turkeys aren't going anywhere, but for the 10% of Americans who identify as vegetarian, you might want to switch things up from the tofurkey.

Why not go for a scene-stealing, meat-free main dish that's as beautiful as it is delicious?

A potato tart is a tasty, Instagram-worthy main dish for anyone looking to go vegetarian this holiday season.

Spudtacular Sides

As a side, potatoes are more than just mashed – they're multifaceted vegetables! Try one or two (or more) of these side dishes for Thanksgiving and get ready for "oohs" and "ahhs" around the table. Bonus: there's evidence that eating potatoes can encourage kids to eat more of other vegetables, too!

Potatoes (on a) Roll

The breadbasket is a hallowed Thanksgiving tradition. This year, bake a new twist on this classic with the help of potatoes.

Tater Treats

Potatoes…for dessert?

Yes. Absolutely. A well-kept culinary secret is that potatoes have the power to make the most deliciously moist desserts. Try something new this year and see if your guests can taste the difference!

Leftaters

Leftovers are the highly coveted, low-key star of Thanksgiving.

Stay in on Black Friday and elevate your online shopping with a delicious potato and turkey hash for brunch with the family: Cast Iron Skillet Turkey Hash with Soft-Cooked Eggs

Leftover mashed potatoes? Try making crispy, creamy, cheesy mashed potato puffs for a quick breakfast, side dish or appetizer: Cheesy Mashed Potato Puff

Find a new Thanksgiving favorite? Let us know!

Tag @PotatoGoodness on Facebook or Instagram with your favorite potato dishes, and visit potatogoodness.com to find more amazing holiday potato recipes.

